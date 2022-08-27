Young Cardiff dancer participates in All Star Dancers National Convention

Bellina Tricarico, of Cardiff, recently attended the All Star Dancers National Convention in New York City. She was selected to participate in the convention based upon a solo contemporary routine she performed at the Rainbow Dance Competition in downtown San Diego. Bellina is a student at GC Dance Company, located in San Elijo Hills.

The five-day convention included a dance workshop taught by the world famous Radio City Rockettes. She also attended an acting class taught by Lane Napper, accomplished choreographer and acting coach to Broadway and TV performers. Napper’s work can be seen on television shows including “Victorius”, “iCarly” and “Cardi B”. In addition, Bellina participated in workshops with Broadway show performers from Aladdin and Hamilton.

Artistic Adventures of California coordinates the convention for the six nationwide conventions that select the dancers. Bellina is an 8th grade student at Earl Warren Middle School in Solana Beach and is the daughter of Neal and Samara Tricarico of Cardiff.

This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .