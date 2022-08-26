ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies pounded 22 hits, scored 18 runs and did basically anything they wanted offensively in an 18-2 drubbing of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Yet surprisingly, the story was about the pitching. Left-hander Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one run, giving the Phillies another rotation option during the stretch run. He walked none and struck out six, carving through the D-backs lineup with ease. “We needed a ‘W’ today and that’s what we did,” Falter said. “The bats were fantastic, I went out and did my job and gave us a chance to win.”
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Rising shows signs of life in manager Juan Guerra's first win

As stoppage time ticked into the 99th minute, Juan Guerra could not keep still. Moments earlier, the fourth official had called for five minutes to be added on. And yet, those elusive three whistles — the ones that would signal a 2-1 win for Phoenix Rising over the Rio Grande Valley Toros — seemed as if they would never come. So Guerra, in search of his first win as Rising manager, paced the touchline. He checked his watch...
