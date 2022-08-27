A 30-year-old man died after he was shot about 4:05 p.m. in Roseland on the South Side. He was shot in the head and lower body while in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, where he died about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

