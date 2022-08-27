A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO