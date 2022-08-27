Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
chautauquatoday.com
Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk
A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
WGRZ TV
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Oxford Avenue
Police said a man was shot while in a driveway area and transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries.
The Batavian
Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road
Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
The Batavian
Good Samaritan helps woman to safety at DeWitt after her kayak flips over in wind
It seemed like a good day for fishing to Ron Beback, of Depew. Beback was in town because he runs some horses at Batavia Downs. He went to Horseshoe Lake first but the white caps on the water looked rough so he decided to switch plans and go to the DeWitt Recreation Area.
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Urban Christian Ministries holds yard sale giveaway
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With inflation soaring, everyone can use a little help these days. Buffalo’s Urban Christian Ministries held their annual yard sale giveaway Wednesday. Many people turned out to the annual event today on Jefferson Avenue. The group was giving away food, clothing, appliances, furniture, and even televisions. It’s something the group has […]
Two killed in Tonawanda shooting on Sunday
Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and a third person wounded. Police say the shooting was targeted. Read more here:
Crime stoppers offering reward for information on Elmwood Avenue stabbing homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the stabbing homicide of William Graham. Graham was killed on Saturday on Elmwood Avenue. People with information about the suspect above are asked to contact...
Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Police said an 18-year-old Buffalo man and 19-year-old Cheektowaga man were shot during some type of party or gathering.
Reward for information in connection to homicide in August 2020
According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020 on Alice Avenue in Buffalo.
Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
Cottage Street home hit by car suffers about $40,000 in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cottage Street home suffered an estimated $40,000 worth of damage early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to Buffalo Police, the vehicle crashed into the house around 3:30 a.m. and following the collision, the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot. No injuries have been reported at this time, […]
Town of Hamburg police investigating a multiple-vehicle crash
A multiple-vehicle crash in the area of South Park Avenue and Route 179 is under investigation by Town of Hamburg police.
WIVB
Town of Tonawanda PD investigating Parker Blvd. ‘targeted double homicide’
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and woman are dead after what police call a “targeted double homicide” Sunday evening in a Town of Tonawanda apartment. TOT Police say three people were shot and two killed around 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd. near Kenmore Avenue. Antoyn...
Heavy police presence takes over part of Parker Boulevard in Town of Tonawanda
Town of Tonawanda Police have taken over part of Parker Boulevard Sunday night, investigating a crime scene.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident
A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham Road at about 11:45 PM, when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia, where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
