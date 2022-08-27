ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk

A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
DUNKIRK, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road

Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
BATAVIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown

A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Urban Christian Ministries holds yard sale giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With inflation soaring, everyone can use a little help these days. Buffalo’s Urban Christian Ministries held their annual yard sale giveaway Wednesday. Many people turned out to the annual event today on Jefferson Avenue. The group was giving away food, clothing, appliances, furniture, and even televisions. It’s something the group has […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cottage Street home hit by car suffers about $40,000 in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cottage Street home suffered an estimated $40,000 worth of damage early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to Buffalo Police, the vehicle crashed into the house around 3:30 a.m. and following the collision, the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot. No injuries have been reported at this time, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident

A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham Road at about 11:45 PM, when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia, where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
DUNKIRK, NY

