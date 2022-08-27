Read full article on original website
Local health center hosts hamburger BBQ event for Redding's homeless residents
REDDING, Calif. — For the first time in three years, Shasta Community Health Center hosted its "Healthcare for the Homeless" barbecue at the pavilion and gazebo at Lake Redding Park to celebrate National Health Center Week. Plenty of healthy appetites as people lined up for burgers fresh off of...
A celebration years in the making: Redding's first 3D printed home ready to be built
REDDING, Calif. — Construction is about to begin on California's first ever, on-site 3D printed home—and it's happening in Redding. What began as a recovery solution post-Carr Fire has since turned into the future of affordable home building in the Northstate. On Wednesday, after three years of diligent...
Heat brings longer mosquito season, more West Nile cases to Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — As excessive, triple-digit temperatures engulf our area, the number of mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) continues to grow. On Wednesday this week, the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District (Shasta MVCD) said they saw WNV-positive mosquito sample levels above what they have seen in the last six years.
Lawsuit claims Shasta County officers drove 500 miles to seize goat for slaughter
REDDING, Calif. — A new lawsuit has hit the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). This time, they're being sued over a goat. According to the lawsuit by Advancing Law for Animals, this started at the Shasta District Fair and ended after officers drove about 500 miles, round-trip, to seize a goat for slaughter.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 16-year-old habitual runaway from Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a habitual runaway teenager in the area. Police said 16-year-old Areli Servin is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is possibly with her friend, Emily. However, he current location is unknown.
"This is an artifact," Redding's Nur Pon Open Space to reopen to the public next week
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Nur Pon Open Space, an area in the middle of town notorious for homeless camps over the years, should be open to the public next week. The first tour will be guided by a local retired physician who has been working there since 2005 when it was known as the Henderson Open Space.
'Healthcare for the Homeless' BBQ returns to Redding tomorrow
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta Community Health Center (SCHC) and the Health Outreach for People Everywhere (HOPE) program are hosting a free BBQ. In celebration of National Health Center week, SCHC and HOPE will be holding their annual "Healthcare for the Homeless" BBQ. The BBQ will be taking place on...
Firefighters stop vegetation fire in north Redding on Tuesday night
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning in north Redding on Tuesday night. The fire was reported burning off of Oasis Court at around 7:45 p.m. Redding firefighters quickly responded and stopped the fire's forward spread. Police closed Oasis Road at Twin View Blvd. while fire crews...
Protecting your skin against sun damage; skin cancer
REDDING, Calif. — The unofficial last weekend of summer is just days away, but it is still important to take care of your skin when spending time outdoors. As the days get shorter into September, it can be easy to forget proper protective measures, but danger remains high through Labor Day.
Redding Rancheria ventures outside gaming and buys Sundial Collective
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Rancheria is venturing outside of gaming and trying their hands at the cannabis industry. The tribe recently bought the Sundial Collective cannabis dispensary in Redding. After opening up a little over three years ago, the dispensary now starts a new partnership with Redding Rancheria. Sundial...
Evacuation order issued due to increased fire activity on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for zone HWK480 due to increased fire activity from the Six Rivers Complex. The area includes all areas north of Denny Road from the intersection of Denny Road and Wallen Ranch Road, Ziegler Point Road, FS Road 7N04 through Hawkins Creek north to the County Line. Wallen Ranch Road, Ziegler Point Road, FS Road 7N04 and any spurs roads off FS Road 7N04 will be closed to public access.
Heat related illness risk rises with temperatures
REDDING, Calif. — As a significant late season heat wave arrives, it is important to prepare for and prevent heat-related illness. This is especially true for sensitive populations, including those without regular access to cooling devices, as their bodies cannot fully recover from the stress of daytime highs. Critical...
End of an era? More like end of a century: Lim's Café set to close its doors for good
REDDING, Calif. — It’s not often a restaurant can remain family-run for almost 90 years, but that’s what makes Lim’s Café so unique, and why so many in this community are sad to see it go. Originally opened in 1933 by Peter Lim, Lim’s Cafe...
Project Learning Tree Workshop being held at Turtle Bay
PLT (Project Learning Tree) helps students gain knowledge and develop their critical thinking skills through the engaging activities they provide during the workshop. PLT is an international, award-winning environmental education program for kids Pre-K through 12. Kids participating in the workshop will learn how to effectively use the activities and...
'Crossing Delancey' opens at Riverfront Playhouse in September
REDDING, Calif. — Riverfront playhouse will be featuring a new production coming in early September. Riverfront Playhouse is excited to announce the opening of “Crossing Delancey” by Susan Sandler and directed by Marla Frost O'Brien. “Crossing Delancey” is the charming story of Izzy, a young Jewish woman,...
Man accused of killing two in Oak Run held to answer on multiple charges
REDDING, Calif. — The man accused of murdering two people in Oak Run in November was in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney's office says Simone Tikue was held to answer on two murder charges, two robbery...
Two pedestrians killed in separate Redding crashes identified
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of two people killed in two separate crashes on Highway 273 in Redding. One of the crashes happened around 6 a.m. on Aug. 18 on Highway 273 near Canyon Road. David Allen Brown, 32, of Redding, was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Shasta County Farmers' Markets open through September 26
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shingletown Certified Farmers' Market is now open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shingletown Medical Center parking lot. The market will be taking place at 31292 Alpine Meadows Road in Shingletown. The market will be open every Saturday, now through...
Man arrested for homicide in Whitmore over the weekend
WHITMORE, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been arrested for shooting and killing a Whitmore man Sunday. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 31000 block of Whitmore Road around 11:14 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they say they...
