Redding, CA

Heat brings longer mosquito season, more West Nile cases to Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — As excessive, triple-digit temperatures engulf our area, the number of mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) continues to grow. On Wednesday this week, the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District (Shasta MVCD) said they saw WNV-positive mosquito sample levels above what they have seen in the last six years.
