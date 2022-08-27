ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

1 man killed in shooting at hair salon in North Versailles, police say

 4 days ago
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting at a hair salon in North Versailles, police say.

Emergency dispatchers confirm police and medics were called to the 400 block of Porter Street at around 4:47 p.m.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his torso at the Kingz and Queens Unisex Salon.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors from around the area told Channel 11 that Saturdays at the salon are typically very busy and children are often customers there.

The story above the hair salon contains apartments where several people are currently living.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 11

michael cibula
4d ago

not another killing in Democratic Run City, Mayor Doing A Fantastic Job From The Start

Reply
9
stoptheviolences
4d ago

y'all need to stop because if it was y'all people y'all be saying RIP as well idk what he did but it's sad to hear someone dead one person said something real on this post

Reply
2
teecee
4d ago

the usuals, and of course 'ain't nobody saw nuttin'

Reply
10
 

