1 man killed in shooting at hair salon in North Versailles, police say

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting at a hair salon in North Versailles, police say.

Emergency dispatchers confirm police and medics were called to the 400 block of Porter Street at around 4:47 p.m.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his torso at the Kingz and Queens Unisex Salon.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors from around the area told Channel 11 that Saturdays at the salon are typically very busy and children are often customers there.

The story above the hair salon contains apartments where several people are currently living.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

