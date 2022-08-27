Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Best weather of the month leads into our next burst of heat
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer than average weather will be the trend as we put a wrap on perhaps the nicest day all month. Since Tuesday, a broad area of high pressure has been present to our west. Northwesterly wind has prevailed as a result, and this has brought cooler & drier weather to the Midwest. As the system proceeds east, that northerly wind will give way to southerly flow and a change in the pattern.
Fox 59
Drier weather settles in following a Monday soaker
INDIANAPOLIS – Multiple rounds of storms drenched a significant portion of Central Indiana throughout the day & evening on Monday. The storms came ahead of a cold front, which has since swept across the Hoosier State and ushered in a cooler continental air mass on Tuesday. Cool last day...
Fox 59
90s and rain chances, holiday weekend forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Both temperatures and humidity will be higher today after a warm and comfortable Wednesday. This weekend features rain chances and 90s returning as well. For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dewpoints will also be slightly higher this afternoon, but still in the comfortable range. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.
Fox 59
19 years ago: most rainfall in Indy in one day
INDIANAPOLIS – There is a wide range of records for this date! No new records will be set today but check out these records in today’s almanac!. Record high temperature: 100° (1953) Record low temperature: 44° (1987) Record rainfall: 7.20″ (2003) On this date in...
Fox 59
No new temperature, rainfall records expected today
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday’s storms broke the daily rainfall record for that date, August 29. The showers have moved out so no new records are expected today when it comes to rainfall. Temperatures won’t break any records today either. Record high temperature: 95° (1964) Record low temperature:...
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
Fox 59
Plant-based recipes for Labor Day weekend cookouts
INDIANAPOLIS — Only 10% of Americans eat enough fruits and vegetables, according to Nutritionist Stacey Heiny of The Herban Farmacy. Heiny dropped by Wednesday to share ideas for increasing that number, starting with three plant-based recipes that can be incorporated into your Labor Day weekend cookout menu. She shared...
MyWabashValley.com
Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight
NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Gravesco Pottery
INDIANAPOLIS– Modern, whimsical, functional and homemade in the heart of Indy! Sherman is checking out a new place to shop for handmade pottery and home goods in the near east side. Fore more information on Gravesco Pottery click here.
Fox 59
Chef Tanorria is helping you with your Labor Day Weekend recipes
INDIANAPOLIS – Our friend Chef Tannoria Askew has some great ideas for your sides and recipes for this upcoming Labor Day Weekend! One big side she talks about: potato salad!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for...
Fox 59
What you need to know before IU’s season home opener
INDIANAPOLIS- Friday night is the season opener for Indiana University Football, as the team welcomes the fighting Illinois coming off a decisive win over Wyoming, but the Hoosiers have been working hard to prepare for this season. Scott Dolson, IU’s Athletic Director, joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about...
Fox 59
D and D Balloons brings miles of smiles
INDIANAPOLIS – D and D Balloons is a dad-daughter duo dedicated to bringing smiles, laughs, and creativity to local kids through the magic of balloons. They can do parties, events, charity events, etc!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter...
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Fox 59
Dj GNO back playing all the beats on FOX59
INDIANAPOLIS- Our good friend Dj GNO back in studio Thursday. He shares his new deal with IU and where you can catch him playing all the beats. You can catch follow DJ GNO here: https://www.instagram.com/gnouniverse/.
Fox 59
Get Your Rear in Gear 5K returning to Indianapolis
On September 10th, the Colon Cancer Coalition will host the annual ‘Get Your Rear in Gear‘ 5K walk/run. The money raised will go towards screenings programs for colon and rectal cancers. Committee members from ‘Get Your Rear in Gear Indiana’ talk about the event and how the community...
Fox 59
Indy with Kids: September family-friendly events
INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to tell you what local events all parents should have on their calendars during the month of September. The Hoosier Hardwood Festival. Lumberjack Camp, Lumberjack Shows, heavy equipment, and machinery demos. Save $2 on each...
IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area […]
Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side
An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead. On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Local jazz acts to perform at Labor Day event in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Love jazz? Enjoy live music? Craving local food vendors? Looking for a fun, family-friendly and free Labor Day activity? The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis has just the event for you. The Jazz Kitchen, along with Yats, are sponsors of the Labor Day Street Fair next Monday at...
