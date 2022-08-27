Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Trinity Equestrian Center celebrating 20 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trinity Equestrian Center is celebrating 20 years with a weekend of events. A Family Fun Fest is September 10 from noon-4pm at the center, with horse rides, inflatables, cow poke lunch and more. On September 11, Horsepower for Trinity will be held with a special...
WEAU-TV 13
70th birthday celebration for local business owner
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local business owner is celebrating his 70th birthday with a surprise from his employees. John Muldoon is the owner of Muldoon’s Men’s Wear on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. John’s father owned the store before him, and he has worked at the store for more than 60 years.
WEAU-TV 13
History and Hayrides
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum and Connell’s Family Orchard are joining forces for “History and Hayrides, Thursday, September 8. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You can enjoy dinner, Connell’s apple pie, learn about Little Ireland, and stay for the fireworks.
WEAU-TV 13
$12,000 raised for Boys and Girls Clubs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Nearly two weeks after its Golf Outing, F-45 met the Boys and Girls club in Eau Claire to present a check to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley. F-45 Training, which is a fitness facility in Eau Claire, hosted the Golf Outing...
WEAU-TV 13
Yellowstone Art Trail
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Yellowstone Art Trail is a free self-guided art tour showcasing the art of area artists in Cadott, Boyd and eastern Lake Wissota, Wisconsin. It runs September 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Lily and Puppies
EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Lily is happy to meet new people now, but that wasn’t always the case. She was found as a scared stray and wouldn’t let anyone near her for a day. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association have...
WEAU-TV 13
Eleva-Strum Schools: Striving to be the best rural school district they can be
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the best part of Eleva-Strum Superintendent Corey Kulig’s day. Walking into teacher Jamie Heldt’s classroom to check in on her kindergartners. For Heldt, the new school year with her little one’s is off to a good start. “We had no...
WEAU-TV 13
SCHOOL IS SESSION: ECASD is officially back to school for the 2022-2023 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District returned to school Thursday marking the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Putnam Heights Elementary School, like others in the district, hosted an open house on the first day of school allowing students and families to get acquainted or reacquainted with school staff.
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum
For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire provides support to freshmen on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time, incoming freshmen at UW-Eau Claire are entering classes after spending the majority of their high school years disrupted in some way by COVID-19. Due to this, UW-Eau Claire is working to support the new students adjusting to campus. Upcoming freshmen said...
WEAU-TV 13
New bank to open in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Work on a new bank in Lake Hallie is underway. Nicolet National Bank which is based more in the eastern half of Wis., is expanding west. Nicolet officially merged with Charter Bank on Monday, and the merger set the stage for a new bank to be built near Walmart in Lake Hallie.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 30th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek hosts their prep-volleyball quad as Eleva-Strum, Durand-Arkansaw and Mondovi head to town. Also, Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson duke it out in girls prep tennis action. Plus, Regis/McDonnel boys soccer looks to pick up a win as they play host to Newman. Finally,...
WEAU-TV 13
Holmen, Bangor among La Crosse County school districts heading to referendum in November
LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Several school districts in the Coulee Region are hoping to fund future improvements through November referendums. Along with La Crosse and Onalaska, both the Holmen and Bangor school districts will be placing referendums on the November ballot for voters to consider. The School District...
WEAU-TV 13
Osseo-Fairchild Schools: New Normal, New Opportunities
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dealing with the pandemic the past two years has been challenging for students, parents and the staff in school districts all across Wisconsin. For Osseo-Fairchild schools, they enter a new school year with a fresh outlook on the future for their students. A new normal, with new opportunities.
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 31st 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ahead of their cross-town rivalry game this Friday, hear from the coaches of North and Memorial high school. Plus, UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer hits the pitch in a friendly against the D-II Winona State Warriors.
WEAU-TV 13
Some businesses experience growth during pandemic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many businesses had to close their doors because of social distancing and health concerns. Some industries are still struggling, but a few were able to grow. Early pandemic concerns pushed people to spend more time outdoors. Due to this, outside...
WEAU-TV 13
Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, as well as local support groups and resources.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
WEAU-TV 13
Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffers life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a moped and a truck in Jackson County. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on on County Highway C, near Black River Falls. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,...
