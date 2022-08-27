ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Bring Back Gerald Green

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnLv6_0hY52o5Z00

Gerald Green still remains a free agent on August 27. The 12-year veteran was a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics and most recently played for the Houston Rockets. I believe that the Phoenix Suns should bring him back.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On August 27, NBA veteran Gerald Green still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

The 12-year veteran had been retired, but came out of retirement during the season, and played in the G League and the BIG3.

I believe that the Phoenix Suns should bring back the 36-year-old.

Why?

Green has played for eight different NBA teams over his career, but the best year of his career came with the Suns in 2014.

The team went 48-34, and Green put up a career-high 15.8 points per contest on 40% shooting from the three-point range.

He most recently played for the Houston Rockets for two seasons (2018 and 2019).

When he was on the Rockets he was a high-volume three-point shooter.

In 2018, he averaged 12.1 points per contest on 36.9% shooting from the three-point range.

He took 7.3 shots per game from behind the arc that season.

The following year, he averaged 9.2 points per contest, and shot 35.4% from the three-point range.

He took 6.0 shots from behind the arc that season.

While on the Rockets, the team was a contender, and Chris Paul was on the roster.

Right now, the Suns are a contender, and Paul is on the roster.

He is several years older now, but Green could still be used in that same role as Houston.

In addition, he would have the familiarity with Paul and the Suns' franchise.

Over his career, he played for the Suns, Rockets, Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Gerald Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Nets#The Phoenix Suns#The Boston Celtics#The Houston Rockets
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy