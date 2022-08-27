ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Stopping the fentanyl crisis demands policy changes at border, with China

By Mike Dunleavy, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p245m_0hY52mK700
Tweet

105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the 12 months that ended this past October, with two out of three linked to the scourge of fentanyl almost entirely being smuggled across our Southern border.

Alaska, despite its location farther from the Southern border than any state in the continental U.S., has not been spared.

Over a period of weeks this past March, there were seven deaths and more than 20 overdose poisonings linked to fentanyl in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley in what the Drug Enforcement Agency classifies as a “mass overdose event.”

A month later, in two separate arrests, our High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Forces seized 4,700 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

The 1,244 grams of fentanyl we seized in the first three months of this year is twice as much as we seized in all of 2021, when overdose deaths increased by 71 percent over 2020.

Those 1,244 grams are enough to kill 660,000 Alaskans, or about 85 percent of our population.

Fentanyl in powder and pill form is making its way to Alaska via parcel, carried on planes, boats and vehicles, or shipped over water. In one of the April arrests, the fentanyl reached our Southeast panhandle on a barge; in the other, it was mailed to an address in the Mat-Su Valley where two men from California and one from Arizona were arrested.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is coming here after precursor chemicals from China are mixed into powder or pressed into counterfeit pills by Mexican drug cartels. The cartels are clearly benefitting from the humanitarian crisis of hundreds of thousands of migrants attempting to illegally cross the border every month that are overwhelming our Customs and Border Patrol agents.

The numbers don’t lie: after the Biden administration reversed nearly every policy of the previous administration at the border, illegal border crossings have surged and drug seizures have declined.

According to CBP reports, illegal border crossing encounters have more than doubled since 2019. At the same time, drug seizures this July were down by 33 percent compared to July 2021.

A 200 percent jump in fentanyl seizures at the border in July compared to June generated headlines, but overall drug seizures were actually down 14 percent for the month. Seizures of meth, cocaine, heroin, and “other,” which includes oxycontin and precursor chemicals, are all on pace to fall far short of 2021.

Just 1,500 pounds of heroin have been seized this year compared to 5,400 pounds last year.

We can safely assume this drop in seizures can’t be attributed to the cartels taking up other lines of work, especially as fentanyl poisonings keep setting records. On July 5, one million fentanyl pills were seized in Inglewood, Calif., in a bust linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

State leaders are doing the best we can, and Alaska has teamed up with others to share intelligence to combat trafficking.

Like other states, we recognize this is also an addiction issue. We’re bringing to bear all forces we can muster through government resources and partnerships with nonprofit treatment centers to provide help and work to remove stigmas that can prevent people from seeking help.

But our powers are limited. States can’t punish China for sending fentanyl precursors to Mexico, and we can’t protect the border.

The states delegated our national defense to the federal government when we formed our republic, and the responsibility for securing our borders and defending Americans from deadly drugs crossing it lies solely with President Biden.

Unmoved by the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans, not even the cratering support for Biden and Democrats among overwhelmingly Hispanic districts that border Mexico appears to be enough to force a policy change.

Whether it’s for moral reasons to save American lives, or for cynical ones to save his party’s political future, President Biden has all the motivation he needs to reverse his disastrous policies on the Southern border and with China.

Mike Dunleavy is the 12th governor of Alaska.

Comments / 4

Meri Brown
4d ago

Needs Over the Border Wipe Out Strike on Drug Cartels by the American Military.All of Mexico is Bought by Cartels. Accept the Obvious

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Border Crossings#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Americans#Southern#Matanuska#Alaskans#Mexican
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Miami Herald

Dollar General faces $1.2 million fine for ‘risking employees’ lives,’ feds say

Dollar General faces a fine of more than $1.2 million dollars after the company was “risking employees’ lives” at three stores in Georgia, federal labor officials say. Safety violations include workers being exposed to “fire and entrapment hazards” with blocked store exits and electrical panels that were not easily accessible at the Dollar General locations in Hogansville, Pembroke and Smyrna, according to an Aug. 15 Department of Labor news release.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

678K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy