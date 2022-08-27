Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Economists say Oregon’s financial good times may be ending
Oregon state economists on Wednesday delivered their most serious warning in years: The state’s surging revenue growth is about to end. Even if the state and country don’t experience a recession in the next year — a possibility economists say is extremely plausible — recent tax receipts that officials have variously described as “shocking,” “unbelievable” and “stunning” are about to come back to earth, state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers.
WWEEK
State Treasurer Tobias Read Wants Distant Employees to Come to Salem—and Bear Their Own Travel Costs
The state’s new policy for employees electing to work remotely on a permanent basis is causing conflict at the Oregon State Treasury. Specifically, union-represented employees at the agency are balking at State Treasurer Tobias Read’s request that they come to the office once a quarter—and pay their own travel expenses.
987thebull.com
New Oregon School Health Advisory Kicks-In Thursday
SALEM, Ore. -The Oregon Department of Education has issued a new school health advisory that starts Thursday. It has no expiration date. ODE says the goal is to keep kids in the classroom full time, all-year. For schools:. Implement your School-level COVID-19 Management Plan to maintain operations while promoting equity...
kptv.com
Three women, three separate visions, lead historic Oregon gubernatorial race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Midterm Election Day is nearly two months away in Oregon and across the country. Significant change will be coming to Oregon with a number of high profile officials leaving office. One of those positions up for grabs is the governor’s office, and it has shaped into a historic event.
KTVZ
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Discussion of Oregon Measure 114 increases after Bend Safeway shooting
Measure 114 — a citizen-initiated proposal aims to change how one can buy a gun — will be on the ballot this November. If it’s passed by voters, changes would include:. Banning ammunition magazines that carry more than 10 rounds. Require people to apply for a permit...
KGW
Portland bartender running from Oregon to South Carolina hit by driver in Texas
Grady Lambert was making the cross-country journey to show support for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is not expected to survive.
Big change in store for Northeastern Oregon archery hunters
The archery hunting season will start as usual on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of Northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
Judge rules for strict limits on some Oregon State Hospital stays
A federal judge has decided that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on how long it treats patients who have been accused of crimes but in need of mental health treatment. The ruling by Judge Michael W. Mosman seeks to ease the state psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed the...
beachconnection.net
Cape Kiwanda's Proposed Nuclear Power Plant: Bizarre Oregon Coast State Park History
(Pacific City, Oregon) – With the 100-year celebration of Oregon State Parks in full swing this year, the narrative comes round to one of the more bizarre and even goofiest ideas that ever hit the Oregon coast – and it's oddly enough the origin of one of the region's most popular state parks. Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area was once the proposed site of a nuclear power plant. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited.
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest infection rates
Although it's not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year, due to 2021 Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge's subvariants.
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
kptv.com
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 114 gun control initiative on Oregon November ballot
Voters in Oregon will have a say on gun control this November. Measure 114 will be on the ballot. The measure is titled “Changes To Firearm And Ownership And Purchase Requirements Initiative.”. This would ban ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require people to apply...
My view: The KKK in Oregon – same wine, different bottle
A veteran reporter returns to the Tribune to document the rise and fall of the Klan in the 1920s Oregon. The KKK in Oregon Steve Law retired from journalism in 2019 and returned to the Tribune this summer to write a five-part series of news articles on the history of how the Ku Klux Klan briefly dominated political power in Portland, and throughout Oregon, in the 1920s. This opinion column is the culmination of Law's series. Part I The Klan comes to Oregon Part 2 New political powerhouse Part 3 Target: Catholic schools Part 4 Newspapers in the...
focushillsboro.com
Why Oregon’s Critical Care Suffers From A Nursing Shortage? Know The Cause
Patients are having a difficult time accessing crucial care, such as dialysis, due to a lack of nurses. The question is, why does Oregon’s Critical Care Suffer From A Nursing Shortage? Raina Dunne claims that her dialysis facility began rescheduling her regular life-saving care sessions six months ago. She...
