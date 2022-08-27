ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

klcc.org

Economists say Oregon's financial good times may be ending

Oregon state economists on Wednesday delivered their most serious warning in years: The state’s surging revenue growth is about to end. Even if the state and country don’t experience a recession in the next year — a possibility economists say is extremely plausible — recent tax receipts that officials have variously described as “shocking,” “unbelievable” and “stunning” are about to come back to earth, state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers.
987thebull.com

New Oregon School Health Advisory Kicks-In Thursday

SALEM, Ore. -The Oregon Department of Education has issued a new school health advisory that starts Thursday. It has no expiration date. ODE says the goal is to keep kids in the classroom full time, all-year. For schools:. Implement your School-level COVID-19 Management Plan to maintain operations while promoting equity...
KTVZ

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
beachconnection.net

Cape Kiwanda's Proposed Nuclear Power Plant: Bizarre Oregon Coast State Park History

(Pacific City, Oregon) – With the 100-year celebration of Oregon State Parks in full swing this year, the narrative comes round to one of the more bizarre and even goofiest ideas that ever hit the Oregon coast – and it's oddly enough the origin of one of the region's most popular state parks. Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area was once the proposed site of a nuclear power plant. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kptv.com

Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Measure 114 gun control initiative on Oregon November ballot

Voters in Oregon will have a say on gun control this November. Measure 114 will be on the ballot. The measure is titled “Changes To Firearm And Ownership And Purchase Requirements Initiative.”. This would ban ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require people to apply...
Lake Oswego Review

My view: The KKK in Oregon – same wine, different bottle

A veteran reporter returns to the Tribune to document the rise and fall of the Klan in the 1920s Oregon. The KKK in Oregon Steve Law retired from journalism in 2019 and returned to the Tribune this summer to write a five-part series of news articles on the history of how the Ku Klux Klan briefly dominated political power in Portland, and throughout Oregon, in the 1920s. This opinion column is the culmination of Law's series. Part I The Klan comes to Oregon Part 2 New political powerhouse Part 3 Target: Catholic schools Part 4 Newspapers in the...
