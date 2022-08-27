Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
familydestinationsguide.com
25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
Alexandria construction worker dead after falling down several stories
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Officials say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Alexandria, Virginia. Police responded just after 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane for a report of a fatal industrial accident. According to police, a construction worker fell off the roof down several stories while working.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA
From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
fredericksburg.today
Pipe replacements the reest of the week on Spotsylvania road
VDOT says more pipe replacement work is scheduled this week on Route 610 (Old Plank Road). It will be closed between Chancellor Road and Ashleigh Park Blvd. for two nights starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
NBC12
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
Ellyn Hopper opens Fat Rabbit cake shop and bakery in Richmond
"I am always most proud of my cakes. They are the heart and soul behind this bakery," Ellyn Hopper said about Fat Rabbit cake shop and bakery in Richmond.
Falls Church News-Press
Affordable Housing In Falls Church: What Is Being Done
The topic of affordable housing has been talked and argued about throughout the years, yet there doesn’t seem to be a direct conclusion about what can be done. In the City of Falls Church, there have been discussions on the future of affordable housing in the area, as well as “barriers” that could affect it overall.
fredericksburg.today
Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
theburn.com
The Local Cut restaurant coming soon to Purcellville
A new restaurant is in the works for Purcellville. It will be called The Local Cut and it’s coming to the Maple Avenue Shops. That’s the same small plaza at South Maple Avenue and East Main Street that is home to El Rancho Plus Family Restaurant, Patama Thai Kitchen and a Subway.
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
Protesters voice frustration with data centers in Virginia
The constant hum coming from data centers in Prince William County is driving community members past the point of frustration. Now, they're pushing for change -- not only in policy but in who would vote for it
fredericksburg.today
West Nile virus detected in Manassas and Woodbridge
Prince William County Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Program has detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. The samples were collected in the Manassas and Woodbridge areas. Staff sprayed in neighborhoods on Wednesday evening.
Falls Church News-Press
Found in Falls Church: Two Dollar Mimosas And Bloody Mary’s!
These weekend delights with a piece of cake at Mark’s Pub make for a delectable duo sure to reward most who need a break. Sitting center in the hidden Idylwood Shopping Center behind Whole Foods on Route 7, Mark’s Pub serves these bottom-priced drinks with brunch entrees. Tasting is believing.
ffxnow.com
Oktoberfest returns in September to Tysons’ The Boro
October will come a couple of weeks early to The Boro in Tysons. With fall on the horizon, the mixed-use neighborhood near the Greensboro Metro station announced earlier this month will host an Oktoberfest celebration at 8350 Broad Street on Sept. 17. Here’s more from the news alert on what...
Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC
Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
Construction worker dies from fall at site in Alexandria, police looking for witnesses
Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.
WTOP
Man accused of brandishing object at students at Fairfax Co. elementary school
A man was arrested Tuesday in Vienna, Virginia, after he was reportedly pointing a long metal object that looked like a gun at elementary school students, then bathed in the fountain at the Town Green. The Vienna police said in a statement that they got a call shortly before 1...
Missing Hanover woman found dead behind her home
While conducting another search of Jasmine Hughes' property using canines, investigators found a deceased woman, now identified as Hughes, in the woods behind her home.
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
