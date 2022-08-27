It doesn’t take much to hear the emotion rise in Thom Sibbitt’s voice when speaking about the 2022 Benson baseball team, the words sticking like burrs in his throat. “Most teams say ‘One, two, three, Titans,’ or ‘One, two, three, win,’” Sibbitt said. “In every sport at Benson it’s ‘One, two, three, family.’ That is the way it is done at Benson. It’s a culture of solidarity and the desire to fight, to compete. It is a shared desire. It’s kind of beautiful, you know?”

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO