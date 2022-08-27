The NFL Top 100 list is an annual tradition that always sparks debate around the football community. There should be no debating, however, that Jonathan Taylor and T.J. Watt deserved their spots in the top ten. Taylor went from unranked heading into last season all the way to No. 5 overall. Watt was just behind him at No. 6 in the overall rankings.

MADISON, WI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO