With just a few weeks left until training camps open, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. But there are plenty of teams that could still use his offensive touch. At 38 years old, Carmelo Anthony is clearly in the twilight of his career. But he is still coming off a productive season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game on a 57.9 true shooting percentage. His limitations are growing but he’s still a useful offensive player and plenty of teams have holes that he could fill.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO