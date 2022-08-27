Read full article on original website
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
WILX-TV
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
lakercountry.com
Eli watercraft theft suspect arrested in Michigan
A male suspect, who was being sought by local authorities in the recent theft case of three boats and two jet skis in the Eli community, was arrested Tuesday in Michigan, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was identified by police as Scott Swartz. Swartz was...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
9&10 News
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Car into Traverse City Apartment Building
A Florida man is dead after crashing his car into an apartment building in Traverse City early Thursday morning. Police say the 26-year-old was driving east on Munson Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he left the road and crashed his car into the Hawk’s Nest apartment building. There is heavy damage to the building, but no one inside was injured.
Morgan Messenger
State police arrest Michigan man on drug charges; seize marijuana
West Virginia State Police arrested a Michigan man on drug distribution charges following a traffic stop on Valley Road at Kyne Lane last Friday, August 26 at about 1 p.m. According to a criminal complaint filed in Morgan County Magistrate Court by Trooper S.M. Ward, officers observed a silver Nissan Altima with unknown and obscured temporary tags traveling south along U.S. 522, and initiated a traffic stop.
KTVB
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho missing woman cold case
Patty Lee Otto went missing from Lewiston in 1976. Two years later, a woman's remains were found in Oregon. Police found no additional evidence to connect the cases.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
Police in Michigan Need Help Finding These Two Missing Persons
It's pretty sad that we struggle to keep up with the number of people that seem to go missing nearly every day in the state of Michigan. Police are currently looking for the public's help in finding two people from Michigan. Ernest Rodriguez. 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez has been missing...
Michigan couple conspired in multiple rapes of teens resulting in pregnancies, police say
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is accused of conspiring in multiple rapes of two young teens girls, resulting in three pregnancies, authorities said. It is alleged that Jeremiah Page, 37, and Kristina Sterly, 37, both of Emmet County, were co-conspirators in sexual abuse that began in 2018, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were both recently arrested.
Trial Date Set for Man Charged with Raping 9-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Obtained Abortion in Indiana After Dobbs Decision
A 27-year-old man charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl has been scheduled to go on trial in October. The case generated national controversy when the victim traveled to Indiana to secure an abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning Roe v. Wade.
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
People
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Electrocuted After Mistaking Downed Power Line in Backyard for Stick
A teenage girl was fatally electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed power line, which fell as a result of a heavy thunderstorm in Michigan on Monday, according to authorities. The Monroe Public Safety Department said on Facebook that the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was walking...
UPMATTERS
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
Illinois teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
Detroit News
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
walls102.com
Tractor-Trailer crash takes life of Indiana man
STERLING – An Indiana man is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-88 in North Central Illinois. The Illinois State Police say they were called on Monday evening to I-88 near Sterling for a westbound crash. Authorities say 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and the truck became jack-knifed. Barker, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
