Queens, NY

FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Posey's surprising answer about what he misses about playing

The Giants are without seven-time NL All-Star catcher Buster Posey for the first time since early in the 2010 MLB season after he opted to retire following the 2021 MLB season, citing family reasons for his decision. Despite being 34 years old at the time of his retirement, the former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Kershaw is Elite in First Inning)

Let’s be honest, College Football Week 1 starts today and at least for tonight, our eyes won’t be glued to the playoff push in the MLB. Sure, I’ll check in on the games and certainly follow my bets, but the Backyard Brawl is back, so you can bet I’ll be enjoying some college ball.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

