ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Falcons Rookie LB Intercepts Jags QB E.J. Perry

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4YjI_0hY517NU00

Troy Andersen and Nate Landman helped pick off the Jags.

The Atlanta Falcons are playing good football today.

The Falcons put an exclamation point to a 28-12 lead with two fourth-quarter interceptions of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry.

The second came with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter when second-round rookie linebacker Troy Andersen tipped Perry's pass and it was picked off by undrafted Colorado linebacker Nate Landman.

Andersen and Landman, two rookies fighting for playing time and a spot in the linebacker rotation, led the team in snaps Monday night against the New York Jets and both are trying to repeat their strong performances in the preseason finale.

Andersen, a second-round linebacker from Montana State, had a slow start to camp, but has picked it up in recent days. He'll play a large role for the team this season and could be a starter by season's end.

While Landman, an undrafted free agent signee, hasn't secured his spot on the team, the Falcons have really bought in to the former Colorado Buffalo. The fact that he played a large amount of snaps last week shows the team's investment. However, with several other linebackers ready to play, including veteran Deion Jones, who just came off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List Wednesday , it might be difficult for Landman to make the team.

But with plays like this interception, Landman's chances of making the team as an undrafted free agent only get better.

The Falcons lead the Jaguars 28-12 with two minutes to go in the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy