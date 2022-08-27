Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Hilary Knight sets worlds scoring record as United States advances to semifinals
USA Hockey star Hilary Knight set the IIHF women's world championships career scoring record in the Americans' 12-1 win over Hungary on Thursday in Herning, Denmark. Knight, 33, had a goal and an assist in the victory, giving her 87 career points at worlds. That surpasses the career total of Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who is now assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
ESPN
San Diego Wave-Angel City FC sellout match set to break NWSL attendance mark
The San Diego Wave's Sept. 17 match vs. Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium will be a sellout at the newly opened venue, setting the NWSL expansion club to break the league's single-game attendance record in their debut season. On Thursday, the Wave announced that their sellout against Los Angeles...
Comments / 0