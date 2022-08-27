ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Knight sets worlds scoring record as United States advances to semifinals

USA Hockey star Hilary Knight set the IIHF women's world championships career scoring record in the Americans' 12-1 win over Hungary on Thursday in Herning, Denmark. Knight, 33, had a goal and an assist in the victory, giving her 87 career points at worlds. That surpasses the career total of Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who is now assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
