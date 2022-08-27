USA Hockey star Hilary Knight set the IIHF women's world championships career scoring record in the Americans' 12-1 win over Hungary on Thursday in Herning, Denmark. Knight, 33, had a goal and an assist in the victory, giving her 87 career points at worlds. That surpasses the career total of Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who is now assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO