ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Police warn of statewide surge in fentanyl “skittle” pills

COEUR D’ALENE — Idaho law enforcement warns the public about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”. Skittles resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form. Over the weekend, Coeur d’Alene police seized about 50 multi-colored pills. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Micron announces huge expansion in Idaho. Here’s what we know

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — One of Boise’s signature businesses announced a major expansion of its headquarters campus on Thursday. Micron Technology Inc. plans to invest $15 billion through 2030 to build a new fab, or plant, for memory manufacturing at its Southeast Boise campus. Fab is short for semiconductor fabrication.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curlew#New Hope#Idaho State#Migrate#Animals#Paragon Men S Health#North American
eastidahonews.com

A prolonged and record heat wave builds over the West this week

(CNN) — Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are on the way for the West Coast and possibly staying dangerously hot through Labor Day as a mega heat wave builds in for the long term. More than 55 million people are currently under heat alerts from Southern...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Grand Teton National Park asks guests to give bears space to eat

MOOSE, Wyoming — Bears have begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor to forage on seasonally-abundant, natural foods. We need your help to provide bears ample space and allow them the opportunity to feed as part of their natural behavior. The Moose-Wilson Corridor is dominated by hawthorn and chokecherry...
MOOSE, WY
eastidahonews.com

Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman

ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
ALPINE, WY
eastidahonews.com

SIPH offering free Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis testing in September

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals. throughout the month of September in all their county locations. Testing only takes a few minutes and you can get results before you...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy