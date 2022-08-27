Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
eastidahonews.com
Happy birthday, Yellowstone! Here are 10 of our most memorable stories from the park
This year is the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, and over the decades, millions of memories have been created there. Spanning 3,500 miles and covering parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, Yellowstone’s popularity has grown in recent years. In 2021, 4.8 million people visited the park, making it the busiest year on record.
eastidahonews.com
Police warn of statewide surge in fentanyl “skittle” pills
COEUR D’ALENE — Idaho law enforcement warns the public about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”. Skittles resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form. Over the weekend, Coeur d’Alene police seized about 50 multi-colored pills. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them.
eastidahonews.com
Micron announces huge expansion in Idaho. Here’s what we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — One of Boise’s signature businesses announced a major expansion of its headquarters campus on Thursday. Micron Technology Inc. plans to invest $15 billion through 2030 to build a new fab, or plant, for memory manufacturing at its Southeast Boise campus. Fab is short for semiconductor fabrication.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
A prolonged and record heat wave builds over the West this week
(CNN) — Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are on the way for the West Coast and possibly staying dangerously hot through Labor Day as a mega heat wave builds in for the long term. More than 55 million people are currently under heat alerts from Southern...
eastidahonews.com
Grand Teton National Park asks guests to give bears space to eat
MOOSE, Wyoming — Bears have begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor to forage on seasonally-abundant, natural foods. We need your help to provide bears ample space and allow them the opportunity to feed as part of their natural behavior. The Moose-Wilson Corridor is dominated by hawthorn and chokecherry...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Failed kidnapping attempt and relatives die on way to grandpa’s funeral
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — Three men who planned to kidnap a St. Anthony boy were arrested, The Rigby Star said on Aug. 31, 1916.
eastidahonews.com
Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Rexburg locksmiths share secrets of success after 40 years of business
REXBURG – For Mike Rowley, running a successful business for 40 years boils down to two things — adapting to change and taking care of people. He opened ARC Electronics at 47 East Main Street in Rexburg in 1982. Today, it’s operating at the same location under the name ARK Security.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
eastidahonews.com
SIPH offering free Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis testing in September
The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals. throughout the month of September in all their county locations. Testing only takes a few minutes and you can get results before you...
Comments / 0