Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 families sue US over Navy fuel-tainted Hawaii tap water
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy “harbored toxic secrets” when jet fuel contaminated drinking water for 93,000 military members and civilians in Hawaii, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday from four families who say they’re still suffering from seizures, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological issues. Hundreds of...
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
California legislators advance plan to extend nuke plant run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature on Wednesday approved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s blueprint to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by up to five years, after he warned the state could face rolling blackouts if its twin reactors were retired too soon.
California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony...
Catholic comments by Connecticut principal under scrutiny
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An assistant principal at a public elementary school in Connecticut is facing an investigation by state education officials after apparently being secretly recorded saying he’d prefer not to hire politically conservative staff, including Roman Catholics. The Department of Education confirmed Wednesday that it’s looking...
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May...
Vulnerable Mankato man missing after being separated from group at State Fair Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Mankato man. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was attending the Minnesota State Fair on August 31, and got separated from his group, according to the BCA. Nienstadt –...
Minnesota man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for rape
(ABC 6 News) – A Red Lake man was sentenced on Tuesday to 239 months in prison for aggravated sexual assault, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court documents, on November 7, 2020, John Paul Sayers, 30, stopped his truck beside a woman who was walking on the road.
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought for years — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one of the religious high schools that...
