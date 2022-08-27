Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Attorney General Nessel won't debate DePerno, argues he's 'not a serious candidate'
Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will not debate her Republican opponent, Matt DePerno, because of pending allegations against him and because, she argues, he is "not a serious candidate." Nessel, a Democrat, made the declaration Wednesday, 69 days before the Nov. 8 election, as it...
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Opinion: The Michigan GOP is too extreme to govern
I am a former Republican state representative, and I am distraught by what has happened to my party
Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal
State Rep. Rendon is accused of asking multiple clerks in her district to turn over voting equipment for a non-existent investigation by state lawmakers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan board blocks certification of abortion rights ballot measure, throwing it to the courts
The panel’s vote comes after abortion-rights activists spent several months gathering more than 750,000 signatures from all 83 counties in the state.
MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say
The Michigan Republican Party held a rally on the Capitol lawn Saturday — but not everyone was welcome at the festivities on public land. That’s raised serious concerns with First Amendment lawyers, journalists and the Michigan State Capitol Commission. After a lengthy and occasionally boisterous nominating convention at the Lansing Center, to which the Advance […] The post MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging Michigan’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering ruled last week against Benson’s motion to dismiss the case based largely on...
Detroit News
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Detroit News
Michigan's reading scores down, while math results mixed in M-STEP
Two full years of pandemic-disrupted learning in Michigan continued to push state assessment scores down in reading and writing for all grades tested, while math scores dropped for some grades and slightly increased for others, according to data released Thursday by state education officials. Data from the 2022 Michigan Student...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board deadlocks: Voting rights proposal not certified for Michigan ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. During a meeting Wednesday, the two Democratic board members voted in favor of certification, while the...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan law protecting LGBTQ discriminates against religion-based medical clinic, lawsuit says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Christian Healthcare Centers has filed a lawsuit over Michigan law that provides civil-rights protections based on sexual orientation. The faith-based medical organization said the law, upheld last month by the state Supreme Court, would force it to abandon religious beliefs in treating patients. Christian Healthcare...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the Secretary of State did not regularly purge dead voters from Qualified Voter List. It does. Prior to the audit, it did not regularly reconcile the voter list from the Driver's License File. A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Insider Debates: Should Michigan residents be called ‘Michiganders’ or ‘Michiganians?’
We wake up in Michigan, we spend our day in Michigan, we go to sleep in Michigan. We have fun in Michigan, eat good food in Michigan, raise our kids in Michigan. We live in Michigan, we call it our home. But what do people call those of us who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips
Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
Board deadlocks on voting rights proposal, will not appear on November ballot
The Board of State Canvassers voted on whether to put the Promote the Vote proposal on the November ballot. The board deadlocked meaning it was not certified to be put on the general election ballot.
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for Lt. Governor to run alongside Dixon
State republicans selected Rep. Shane Hernandez as the party's nominee for Lieutenant Governor to run alongside gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
🌳 Michigan's changing forests
Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall. And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
Comments / 14