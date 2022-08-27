ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 14

Related
Detroit News

Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
Michigan Advance

MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say

The Michigan Republican Party held a rally on the Capitol lawn Saturday — but not everyone was welcome at the festivities on public land. That’s raised serious concerns with First Amendment lawyers, journalists and the Michigan State Capitol Commission. After a lengthy and occasionally boisterous nominating convention at the Lansing Center, to which the Advance […] The post MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Republican Party#Election Local#Michigan Attorney General#Republicans#Democratic#Migop#Senate
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan's reading scores down, while math results mixed in M-STEP

Two full years of pandemic-disrupted learning in Michigan continued to push state assessment scores down in reading and writing for all grades tested, while math scores dropped for some grades and slightly increased for others, according to data released Thursday by state education officials. Data from the 2022 Michigan Student...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Board deadlocks: Voting rights proposal not certified for Michigan ballot

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. During a meeting Wednesday, the two Democratic board members voted in favor of certification, while the...
LANSING, MI
1049 The Edge

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the Secretary of State did not regularly purge dead voters from Qualified Voter List. It does. Prior to the audit, it did not regularly reconcile the voter list from the Driver's License File. A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips

Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

🌳 Michigan's changing forests

Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall. And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy