ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How Brent Venables is entering debut as OU football head coach with 'controlled intensity'

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmQP4_0hY50Xxg00

NORMAN — Brent Venables doesn't need anyone to hold him back.

Not anymore anyway.

The former Clemson defensive coordinator gained national attention for multiple reasons. The main one was his elite defensive mind, which helped the Tigers win two national championships during his tenure from 2012-21.

But another reason was his eccentric personality on the sideline during games. Venables could regularly be seen shouting out orders to his defense with such vigor that he had his own "get back" coach. The staffer would trail Venables everywhere he went and pull him back into the sideline whenever he stepped onto the field to avoid drawing a penalty.

The job was necessary at the time, but that's no longer the case. Now a first-year head coach, Venables is fully in control as he helps OU prepare for its season opener against UTEP on Sept. 3.

"We've not discussed a 'get back' coach," Venables said. "I’m a passionate, intense coach. That's just me. I know that my players, they look to me to help lead... Passion and intensity are great equalizers on the field, but it’s got to be a controlled intensity."

An absence of a "get back" coach won't be the only adjustment for Venables when OU kicks off its season.

After serving as either a position coach or a defensive coordinator for the past 25 years, the first-time head coach must now oversee an entire team.

It's a tall order, but the team's summer practices have been just as beneficial for Venables as they have been for the players.

"At the end of the day, you’ve got a script," Venables said. "You’ve got a schedule and you try to be detail-oriented. But you've got to go through it, too. And until you do, it’s never the same...

"There will be plenty of things that happen and you’re like, ‘Man, I wish I woulda thought of that.’ You just learn and you grow, you know? You’re no different than a player. I’m a freshman, right? And I've got to grow up quick."

A good script does lessen the learning curve, though, and Venables has quite the script for his players on Friday.

The Sooners head coach says his team will have a full game day simulation. It'll talk about team hotels. It'll go over the "Walk of Champions" procedure. It'll discuss how to sing its alma mater.

Tramel: Panhandle State served as Bill Bedenbaugh's first offensive line laboratory

No stone will be left unturned as the team prepares for the season.

"We’ll get our guys to have a level of comfort for what to expect around the corner," Venables said.

That level of preparation is crucial in Venables' eyes.

OU is an overwhelming favorite to defeat UTEP in Week 1. Still, it isn't the opponent that Venables is worried about being defeated by.

He's more concerned with making sure his team doesn't defeat itself.

"This game will punish you," Venables said. "It'll expose you for what you do out here on the practice field, for how you sleep, how you eat, how you train, how you recover and how you handle yourself in the community. It’s all preparing, a year-round process. It’s not just for this week...

"This game will punish you for trying to cheat the game and cut corners."

Venables is confident that no corners have been cut. He believes his Sooners are so ready not even a get back coach could hold them back.

"It's been a good, tough camp," Venables said. "You want your guys feeling great, confident and fresh mentally and physically as we go into the season. I couldn't feel more excited about where our team is... They are a very unified football team."

OU football from A to Z:Everything you need to know about the 2022 Sooners

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tramel
Person
Bill Bedenbaugh
Person
Brent Venables
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy