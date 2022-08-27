Stagg win makes Norton winningest football coach at the school

MANTECA – Stagg coach Don Norton wasn’t trying but after it was all said and done, he got a sweater.

It was a nice sweater, to be sure, that assistant coach Anthony Lee handed Norton at the team huddle following the Delta Kings’ 41-21 non-league triumph over the Timberwolves Friday night in Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium at Sierra High School.

But the significance of a large number 101 emblazoned on front was enormous as it represented Norton becoming the winningest football coach at Stagg (1-1) eclipsing legendary coach Joe Nava’s school record of 100 victories.

Norton tied Nava’s mark on last season’s 27-26 win at Chavez High and set the record against Sierra (0-2).

“It feels like I’ve been here 101 years,” Norton joked about his sideline tenure where he’s experienced a number of significant victories.

One Delta Kings win that stands out in particular for the coach was his outstanding 2013 squad’s 40-32 barnburner at St. Mary’s. “That was a pretty big one for us.”

Nava wasn’t at the game Friday, but two of Norton’s grandkids, Nicholas Allen, 6, and Audrey Allen, 2, were there to give “Papa” hugs and kisses afterward.

Stagg air mails victory

Sierra led 14-12 with 6:14 left in the half following Timberwolves junior Anthony Grady’s 2-yard touchdown run. Grady rushed 37 times for 166 yards and all three Sierra scores.

But Stagg regained the lead on senior quarterback Jerry Rigumidin’s four-yard toss to senior Josh Chavez for a 20-14 halftime lead and the Delta Kings never trailed again.

Rigumidin had a career night 17 of 26 passing for 412 yards and five touchdowns with a special interest in junior receiver Adam Taylor, who reeled in six catches for 198 yards and three scores.

“(Rigumidin) put it right where it had to be – right in front of me,” said Taylor, who scored from four, 41 and 93 yards out. “It was nice to all come together and bounce back from our loss last week.”

Rigumidin also found senior Ronald Green on an 83-yard touchdown pass and added 31 yards rushing and a two-point conversion run in the win.

All in the Family

Stagg senior Herman Mitchell is Stagg’s workhorse running back who had 88 yards rushing on 15 carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

“We worked hard all week for this,” said the younger Mitchell. “We’re down a couple of linemen, but the guys did a pretty good job (tonight).”

In the stands cheering were his parents, Herman and Lawanda Mitchell, who said their son loves his Stagg teammates more than anything.

Herman, Sr., who played football at Idaho State said he would love to see his son continue the Mitchell tradition to play football in Idaho at either ISU, where Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merrill Hoge played, or even for rival Boise State.

When his schedule allows, the Stagg senior enjoys fishing with his dad and said he once caught a 30-pound shark in the San Francisco Bay.

Yes, she can kick

Left-footed sophomore kicker Delliah Raley lined up for the extra point try to add to the final score of the game with 2:39 remaining.

Raley, who wears uniform No. 22, split the uprights despite heavy pressure from Sierra for her first extra point of the season.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised there’s a girl on the varsity football team and that I’m a kicker and only a sophomore,” said Raley, who also handled kickoff duty for Stagg. “I was glad I was able to go in and kick. I was nervous, but I was trying to stay focused. I was afraid I might pin (the ball) and kick it underneath the crossbar.”

Said Norton, “It was a really good kick because the blocking had broken down and there was only a little spot for her to get the ball through and she did it. That was great for her. It was exciting.”

From kicker to coach

The extra point by Raley was reminiscent of last season when a senior kicker who wore No. 22, Mercedes Baca, changed out of her football uniform and into a red dress at halftime and was crowned homecoming queen.

Then, with the help of some Stagg cheerleaders, she changed back into her football uniform and returned to action just in time to kick an extra point in a Delta Kings win.

Baca, who is now an assistant coach on the Stagg sidelines, was happy to see the young kicker do well.

“I’m proud of her,” said Baca, who wrestles and attends Delta College. “She’s like a little sister to me. I think she’s doing an awesome job. I’m really happy with the way things are going. She’s got a really strong leg.

“It’s a huge change (being a coach versus being a player),” added Baca, “but I love being out here and I love seeing (Stagg) win.”

Norton didn’t hesitate to invite his former player to help his team.

“Mercedes has a really good relationship with the kids and can teach them, so I asked her to come over and help coach,” he said. “She mostly helps with the weightlifting and also helps with the kickers and special teams and receivers.”

Contact Stockton Record sports correspondent Scott Niendorf at sports@recordnet.com.