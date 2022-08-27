ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Stagg win makes Norton winningest football coach at the school

By Scott Niendorf
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVQ9i_0hY50NNe00

MANTECA – Stagg coach Don Norton wasn’t trying but after it was all said and done, he got a sweater.

It was a nice sweater, to be sure, that assistant coach Anthony Lee handed Norton at the team huddle following the Delta Kings’ 41-21 non-league triumph over the Timberwolves Friday night in Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium at Sierra High School.

But the significance of a large number 101 emblazoned on front was enormous as it represented Norton becoming the winningest football coach at Stagg (1-1) eclipsing legendary coach Joe Nava’s school record of 100 victories.

Norton tied Nava’s mark on last season’s 27-26 win at Chavez High and set the record against Sierra (0-2).

“It feels like I’ve been here 101 years,” Norton joked about his sideline tenure where he’s experienced a number of significant victories.

One Delta Kings win that stands out in particular for the coach was his outstanding 2013 squad’s 40-32 barnburner at St. Mary’s. “That was a pretty big one for us.”

Nava wasn’t at the game Friday, but two of Norton’s grandkids, Nicholas Allen, 6, and Audrey Allen, 2, were there to give “Papa” hugs and kisses afterward.

Stagg air mails victory

Sierra led 14-12 with 6:14 left in the half following Timberwolves junior Anthony Grady’s 2-yard touchdown run. Grady rushed 37 times for 166 yards and all three Sierra scores.

But Stagg regained the lead on senior quarterback Jerry Rigumidin’s four-yard toss to senior Josh Chavez for a 20-14 halftime lead and the Delta Kings never trailed again.

Rigumidin had a career night 17 of 26 passing for 412 yards and five touchdowns with a special interest in junior receiver Adam Taylor, who reeled in six catches for 198 yards and three scores.

“(Rigumidin) put it right where it had to be – right in front of me,” said Taylor, who scored from four, 41 and 93 yards out. “It was nice to all come together and bounce back from our loss last week.”

Rigumidin also found senior Ronald Green on an 83-yard touchdown pass and added 31 yards rushing and a two-point conversion run in the win.

All in the Family

Stagg senior Herman Mitchell is Stagg’s workhorse running back who had 88 yards rushing on 15 carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

“We worked hard all week for this,” said the younger Mitchell. “We’re down a couple of linemen, but the guys did a pretty good job (tonight).”

In the stands cheering were his parents, Herman and Lawanda Mitchell, who said their son loves his Stagg teammates more than anything.

Herman, Sr., who played football at Idaho State said he would love to see his son continue the Mitchell tradition to play football in Idaho at either ISU, where Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merrill Hoge played, or even for rival Boise State.

When his schedule allows, the Stagg senior enjoys fishing with his dad and said he once caught a 30-pound shark in the San Francisco Bay.

Yes, she can kick

Left-footed sophomore kicker Delliah Raley lined up for the extra point try to add to the final score of the game with 2:39 remaining.

Raley, who wears uniform No. 22, split the uprights despite heavy pressure from Sierra for her first extra point of the season.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised there’s a girl on the varsity football team and that I’m a kicker and only a sophomore,” said Raley, who also handled kickoff duty for Stagg. “I was glad I was able to go in and kick. I was nervous, but I was trying to stay focused. I was afraid I might pin (the ball) and kick it underneath the crossbar.”

Said Norton, “It was a really good kick because the blocking had broken down and there was only a little spot for her to get the ball through and she did it. That was great for her. It was exciting.”

From kicker to coach

The extra point by Raley was reminiscent of last season when a senior kicker who wore No. 22, Mercedes Baca, changed out of her football uniform and into a red dress at halftime and was crowned homecoming queen.

Then, with the help of some Stagg cheerleaders, she changed back into her football uniform and returned to action just in time to kick an extra point in a Delta Kings win.

Baca, who is now an assistant coach on the Stagg sidelines, was happy to see the young kicker do well.

“I’m proud of her,” said Baca, who wrestles and attends Delta College. “She’s like a little sister to me. I think she’s doing an awesome job. I’m really happy with the way things are going. She’s got a really strong leg.

“It’s a huge change (being a coach versus being a player),” added Baca, “but I love being out here and I love seeing (Stagg) win.”

Norton didn’t hesitate to invite his former player to help his team.

“Mercedes has a really good relationship with the kids and can teach them, so I asked her to come over and help coach,” he said. “She mostly helps with the weightlifting and also helps with the kickers and special teams and receivers.”

Contact Stockton Record sports correspondent Scott Niendorf at sports@recordnet.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Vacaville man en route to college is missing

Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

ARCO Arena demolished, clearing way for teaching hospital in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former home of the Sacramento Kings has been demolished, clearing the way for a new teaching hospital in Natomas. "A big day for our region. Arco served us well... onward to bringing healthcare and an economic engine to @TheCityofSac (Sacramento)," said Councilmember Angelique Ashby on Twitter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening

The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Football
Stockton, CA
Education
Stockton, CA
Sports
Manteca, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
Manteca, CA
Education
City
Manteca, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Manteca, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
ABC10

Birria Boys opens location at gas station in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Chris Cornelis hadn’t planned on being in the food business, but life took him there. When he was young, his mother became ill, so he and his siblings had to get jobs to make ends meet. He became a line cook and quickly learned about the food service industry.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position

RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again. 
RIO VISTA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
mymotherlode.com

Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
JAMESTOWN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome

A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
MODESTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Deputies shut down sideshow

More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Said And Done#Hugs And Kisses#Timberwolves#Played Football#Steelers#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Delta Kings#Sierra High School#Delta Kings
FOX40

Person found dead floating in the American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported on Wednesday afternoon that a body was found floating in the American River.  Firefighters said the body was found near Vine and 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.  The body will be turned over to the Sacramento County coroner.  No information on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Elk Grove mom concerned after son given Narcan at school

A Pleasant Grove High mom is speaking out after her son, who has a history of health complications, brought home the overdose-reversal drug following a school assembly. Although Narcan is harmless for the general population, it can be dangerous if taken by some with health conditions.
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX40

I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Car split in half in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was sheared in half after striking a utility pole Saturday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  After 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said crews arrived at the sheared vehicle, which only had one person inside. Firefighters extricated the person in under four minutes and transported them to a hospital in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

2 killed in collision with tree in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least two people were killed in a collision in South Sacramento Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a vehicle collided with a tree on Vintage Park Drive. The female driver died at the scene and a male passenger in the front...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Two Views of Modesto’s Proposed Sales Tax Increase

Former Modesto City Councilmember Bruce Frohman always offers thoughtful analysis on issues involving local government. Below, he argues against Measure H, Modesto’s proposed sales tax increase. Following Bruce’s argument, The Valley Citizen presents its own argument in favor of Measure H. Ever since Proposition 13 passed in 1978,...
MODESTO, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy