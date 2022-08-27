Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.

CONCORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO