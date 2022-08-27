ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WRAL News

Crash brings down power pole on St. Mary's Street in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A car on Thursday brought down a power pole along St. Mary's Street, closing a section of the roadway. Officials at the scene said a drunk driver hit the pole around midnight at the Clay Street intersection, near Broughton Magnet High School and Fred Fletcher Park. The man was arrested.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police

Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
CONCORD, NC
WRAL News

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers said they responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:17 p.m. When they arrived at Hillsborough Road, they discovered that an adult man had been shot. EMS...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed

Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC town manager terminated weeks after police force resigned

KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment. The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets...
KENLY, NC
WRAL News

'Devastating to the community.' Equine clinic pushes back on DOT's plan for road changes ahead of VinFast construction

New Hill, N.C. — The VinFast development is expected to bring about 7,500 jobs to the Triangle, but the amount of people driving in to Chatham County comes at a cost. The state Department of Transportation is working on a multi-phase road project, with changes to U.S Highway 1, Old U.S. Highway 1, Elam Church Road and Pea Ridge Road.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Body of Rocky Mount firefighter found in wooded area

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Fire Department announced this week the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson, a retired firefighter, was found Wednesday. Wilson was found around 1 p.m. in a wooded area along North Winstead Avenue. "The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
