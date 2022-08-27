Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
Crash brings down power pole on St. Mary's Street in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A car on Thursday brought down a power pole along St. Mary's Street, closing a section of the roadway. Officials at the scene said a drunk driver hit the pole around midnight at the Clay Street intersection, near Broughton Magnet High School and Fred Fletcher Park. The man was arrested.
Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
12 year old in serious condition after being struck by car in Moore County hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a 12 year old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. Authorities said the child was was walking with another child when he was hit by a car on Spies Road in Moore County near the Town of Robbins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police
Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers said they responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:17 p.m. When they arrived at Hillsborough Road, they discovered that an adult man had been shot. EMS...
Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach, police believe he witnessed burglary
Atlantic Beach, N.C. — A man from Apex was killed while visiting Atlantic Beach this week, according to police. According to The Atlantic Beach Police Department, investigators believe the man stumbled across a burglary and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It appears to be...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family says 12-year-old boy in coma after hit-and-run in Moore County
Moore County, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy is in a coma at UNC Hospital after a hit-and-run in Moore County. Family members told WRAL News Tyler Manbe has several lacerations, broken ribs and a traumatic head injury. He is in a medically-induced coma. Authorities said Mabe, a student at...
'Nobody deserves this': Church family looks for comfort as 12-year-old boy remains in coma after hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — Twelve-year-old Tyler Mabe remains at UNC hospital with numerous injuries, including a brain injury and broken ribs, after being the victim in a hit-and-run. On Wednesday night, the search continues for the driver who struck him and took off just outside of Robbins in Moore...
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed
Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Durham's unarmed first responders are making an impact, data shows
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new team of unarmed first responders is helping lighten the load on police by responding to hundreds of calls, new data released Monday shows. In late June, Durham’s Community Safety Department launched new crisis pilot programs as part of its Holistic...
NC town manager terminated weeks after police force resigned
KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment. The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets...
Solicitors question why man accused of stealing SC deputy's vehicle, speeding across state lines keeps bonding out of jail
Lumberton, N.C. — A South Carolina man who authorities say stole a sheriff's deputy cruiser and led deputies on a chase across the North Carolina-South Carolina border has a lengthy criminal record. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that psychiatric patient Emmanuel Godbolt, 36, escaped from the emergency department...
'Devastating to the community.' Equine clinic pushes back on DOT's plan for road changes ahead of VinFast construction
New Hill, N.C. — The VinFast development is expected to bring about 7,500 jobs to the Triangle, but the amount of people driving in to Chatham County comes at a cost. The state Department of Transportation is working on a multi-phase road project, with changes to U.S Highway 1, Old U.S. Highway 1, Elam Church Road and Pea Ridge Road.
From engineer to artist: Long-time UNC Rex employee paints mural to brighten hospital
Raleigh, N.C. — UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh has added new artwork to brighten up a courtyard. It began with an employee challenge to submit ideas for a large outdoor mural -- and ended with a long-term employee painting the mural by hand. When the hospital asked employees to...
Body of Rocky Mount firefighter found in wooded area
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Fire Department announced this week the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson, a retired firefighter, was found Wednesday. Wilson was found around 1 p.m. in a wooded area along North Winstead Avenue. "The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North...
Candidate for Person County Sheriff says someone shot at campaign signs in yard
Person County, N.C. — A gunman opened fire on a Person County Sheriff's candidate campaign sign in his own front yard. It happened on Monday night around 9:30, according to candidate Keith Daye. Daye, a Democrat, said he and his family were home at the time. The bullet holes...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0