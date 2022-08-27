Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence news
Note: Please see these related intro posts for information about the Times, what we’re doing […]. The Lawrence City Commission will meet virtually at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Here are a few highlights from the agenda. Haskell Indian Nations University is facing a lawsuit from its student newspaper after...
republic-online.com
Louisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebration
LOUISBURG — The 50th annual truck and tractor pull sponsored by the American Legion is set to kick off the community’s three-day Labor Day celebration. The truck and tractor pull will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Lewis-Young Park, located at 26600 Jingo Road, a short distance northwest of Louisburg.
Grinter Sunflower Farms prepares for bloom season
The sunflowers at Grinter Sunflower Farms should be in full bloom by Labor Day weekend.
Tuskegee Airmen traveling exhibit arrives in KCK this week
Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, at F.L. Schlagle High School in KCK.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
plattecountylandmark.com
Evergy should be called Nevergy
Enjoying my weekly habit of reading the Landmark and getting some news about my “home” country. Two things caught my eyes this week. First, what is the deal with using crazy acronyms for companies and event facilities? Every time I read about the KC Chiefs stadium I wonder who was the “word master” that came up with GEHA for the stadium. Oh yes I know that naming rights for event facilities is BIG money, but GEHA? Every time I see that I want to yell “yea haw”!!!!
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Beer Company to celebrate 5 years with street party
Lawrence Beer Company has planned an all-ages street party to celebrate its fifth anniversary in East Lawrence. It’s also “a celebration of all that we as a community have made it through during the last couple years,” Matt Williams, president and co-founder of LBC, said in a news release. “It was important to us that we provide a free, all ages event to thank our friends, neighbors, and everyone who has been so unbelievably supportive throughout the pandemic and really since we opened in 2017.”
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence academic researcher selected for prestigious national honor
A Lawrence-based academic researcher has been selected to a prestigious program that recognizes 10 young leaders across the country every year. Jennifer A. Lawlor, 32, was named a member of the Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA) Class of 2022. The program, presented by JCI USA (the United States Junior Chamber), honors 18- to 40-year-olds who have led impactful work toward improving society.
KMBC.com
Huge kids consignment sale starts Thursday in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of metro area families looking for bargains are expected at the Overland Park Convention Center over the next several days. The "Just Between Friends" pop-up kids consignment sale is taking place with about 150,000 items available at discounted prices. According to a Deloitte back-to-school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Safety concerns shut down carnival at Belton’s sesquicentennial celebration
A portion of a Belton, Missouri event "150 years in the making" was cut short this weekend. City leaders shut down the carnival at the sesquicentennial celebration citing safety and staffing concerns.
lawrencekstimes.com
Haskell Indian Art Market to make comeback this year; two-day event is this weekend
The Haskell Indian Art Market this weekend will return for the first time since 2019, with jewelry, pottery, carvings, paintings, clothing and other handmade pieces by Native American creators for sale. The two-day market, hosted by Haskell Indian Nations University, is returning after a three-year break due to COVID-19. Attendees...
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Olathe yoga studio shuts down, leaves customers needing refunds
The doors at YogaSix Olathe have permanently closed. People who paid for classes in advance want their money back. The owner said he can't make that happen right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kansascitymag.com
We searched for KC’s best bánh mìs—here are our 5 favorites
When the French colonized Vietnam in the late nineteenth century, they could not comprehend a diet without their precious baguette, fine cheeses and coffee. Wheat was imported so that the French could enjoy their casse-croûte—a baguette served with cold cuts, butter, cheese and rich goose liver pâté. And as it has been throughout history, food became a weapon of colonialism and white supremacy: Vietnamese people could generally not afford the expensive French imports, which were poorly suited to the climate anyway. (And just as the colonists had little interest in local foodstuffs, they deemed their cuisine too refined for the natives.)
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day
The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
lawrencekstimes.com
Raven Book Store: Looking back at 35 years serving Lawrence, and looking forward to events all month long
Over the course of three and a half decades, The Raven has overcome odds that have been insurmountable for many other book stores. And this September, it will celebrate 35 years serving the Lawrence community. The Raven Book Store began as a small store specializing in mysteries in 1987. It...
visitoverlandpark.com
5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights
As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
momcollective.com
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City
Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
kansascitymag.com
The best September 2022 events to attend in KC
Best known for his outlandish parody songs, Weird Al’s The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour seems right on brand. However, the extensive North American tour will be a scaled-down version of what he is best known for, with limited production and no costumes, props or video screens in smaller, more intimate theaters, and his setlist will be composed “almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs.” Both fans and haters should be curious to see what this departure will be like.
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
flatlandkc.org
Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life
The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
Comments / 0