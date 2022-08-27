ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Utah football: 3 bold predictions for Utes in 2022 season opener vs. Florida

After a year in which Utah football won the Pac-12 and nearly won an incredible Rose Bowl, the Utes have spent all offseason reloading and refreshing ahead of their 2022 college football season opener against the Florida Gators at The Swamp, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It’s time to make some bold Utah football predictions for […] The post Utah football: 3 bold predictions for Utes in 2022 season opener vs. Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MSNBC

The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern

Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
CBS Baltimore

Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
ClutchPoints

Jazz’ true feelings on RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade prior to contract extension with Knicks

The New York Knicks were reportedly one of the few teams that the Utah Jazz were in contact with regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade. However, the talks seemingly fell through when the Knicks extended RJ Barrett to a long-term contract. Most trade talks with Mitchell revolved around a package with Barrett included. It seemed like the trade was as good as dead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy