Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Utah football: 3 bold predictions for Utes in 2022 season opener vs. Florida
After a year in which Utah football won the Pac-12 and nearly won an incredible Rose Bowl, the Utes have spent all offseason reloading and refreshing ahead of their 2022 college football season opener against the Florida Gators at The Swamp, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It’s time to make some bold Utah football predictions for […] The post Utah football: 3 bold predictions for Utes in 2022 season opener vs. Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Afraid, threatened': Duke volleyball player's dad speaks after daughter faces racial slurs, threats
"Whoever is the adult in charge should have intervened at that time."
MSNBC
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
WATCH: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell gets utterly cooked again in preseason run, this time by Dennis Smith Jr.
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Donovan Mitchell all summer long as the Utah Jazz try to find a new home for their soon-to-be ex-superstar. All the buzz comes as no surprise considering how the 25-year-old has emerged as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the entire league.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
Jazz’ true feelings on RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade prior to contract extension with Knicks
The New York Knicks were reportedly one of the few teams that the Utah Jazz were in contact with regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade. However, the talks seemingly fell through when the Knicks extended RJ Barrett to a long-term contract. Most trade talks with Mitchell revolved around a package with Barrett included. It seemed like the trade was as good as dead.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 8