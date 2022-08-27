ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism

By Brandon Kyc, Kevin Gfeller
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira.

Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open.

You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you have any further information.

————————————————————————————————————–

Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting

The Elmira Police Department has released a statement saying they are looking for five individuals who are suspected of vandalizing vehicles inside the Elm Chevrolet lot in Elmira.

According to Elmira Police, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the individuals were seen on video causing over $10,000 in damages to some of the vehicles on the dealership lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHN9x_0hY4yslx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePqMZ_0hY4yslx00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Two men arrested in connection to attempted Ithaca Robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Ithaca men were arrested following further investigation into the attempted robbery of a business back in August. According to Police, Virgil C. Wanamaker was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1, and charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, a Class C Felony. In addition, Cairo S. Barnett was arrested on […]
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Kilo of methamphetamine, several pounds of narcotics located by police

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they received a tip on August 19 that two Lycoming County men were traveling to Philadelphia to buy drugs. Authorities said they began surveillance on a black Nissan Xterra being driven by Christopher Raemsch, 39, of Williamsport on Aug. 20. Raemsch allegedly made contact with Kyle Conners, 29, of Williamsport, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata. Both men departed from Sheetz on Maynard Street and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
City
Liberty, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers

Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
SAYRE, PA
whcuradio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony arrest in Tioga County

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to a felony arrest of an Owego woman. 32-year-old Kara Craft was pulled over by Owego Police Officers last week after failing to stop for a red light. Investigation led to her arrest for felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. It was discovered that Craft also had an outstanding warrant from Cortland County. She was turned over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s custody.
OWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below

On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after armed robbery attempt

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department announced the arrest of one person after a Tuesday night armed robbery attempt. Police said they responded to the Five Below on South Meadow Street around 8:24 p.m. after a report of a robbery in progress. The victim told police upon their arrival that...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Shooting#Property Crime#Elm Chevrolet#Elmira Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NewsChannel 36

Pine City Man Allegedly Broke into Garage in Lindley

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Chemung County man is in jail after authorities caught him with allegedly breaking into a garage in Lindley. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 34 year old Rusty Lane, Jr. of Pine City following a report of a burglary in progress yesterday. Deputies found lane inside a garage, and say he then refused to comply.
LINDLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 22 to August 28

During the week of Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 28, the Owego Police Department had 142 service calls, 10 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 19 traffic tickets. Terri A Ingraham, 37, of Endicott was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree, after a traffic stop.
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Parker Lowman

Parker Lowman is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Lowman has a warrant out for his arrest. Lowman failed to appear in court on a grand larceny charge. Lowman is 23 years old. Lowman has blonde hair and blue eyes. Lowman is six feet tall and weighs 185...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Woman arrested for stealing from local convenience store

A Cortland woman was arrested on a warrant after she recently stole items from a local convenience store, according to a city police report. Kaitlin R. Duff, who is listed as homeless in the report, stole items worth over $30 at the Kinney Drugs Store on Clinton Avenue on Aug. 19, said city detective lieutenant Dan Edwards. According to Edwards, Kinney Drugs had Duff on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for the items.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Department Promotes Officers to Sergeant Rank

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department promoted three officers to the sergeant rank in a ceremony Monday morning at city hall. EPD says the officers were promoted to the first line supervisor position of sergeant and will serve at the patrol level. Sergeant Joshua Pratt joined EPD in...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy