Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira.

Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open.

You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you have any further information.

————————————————————————————————————–

The Elmira Police Department has released a statement saying they are looking for five individuals who are suspected of vandalizing vehicles inside the Elm Chevrolet lot in Elmira.

According to Elmira Police, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the individuals were seen on video causing over $10,000 in damages to some of the vehicles on the dealership lot.

