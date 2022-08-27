ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Gradual increase in rain chances for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thursday brings full sun, dry conditions, and hot temperatures. The weekend brings back some heavier rain chances. THURSDAY: It is going to be a nice day to head outdoors. Temperatures are going to be hot in the lower 90s again. Less humidity today means not as much of a heat index.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Drier air on the way, more pleasant feels ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the work week will be characterized by falling humidity and pleasant overnights. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air arrives and gives the heat a more tolerable feel. Highs will still reach the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Columbus, MS
wcbi.com

Prairie Arts Festival “back to normal” this year

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re able to keep a tradition alive for 44 years, you’re probably doing something right. It’s festival season and West Point is hosting the 44th annual Prairie Arts Festival. This Saturday, you can expect over 200 vendors featuring fine arts, handmade crafts,...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill. Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter. “It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Atmos Gas helping The Mission in West Point converting to natural gas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility company and the Public Service Commissioner come together to help a non-profit get a handle on its utility bills. ATMOS Gas is helping The Mission in West Point convert from all-electric HVAC and water heating to natural gas. Northern District Public Service...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Economic Council discussing state’s future

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Economic Council is talking about the state’s future and the need to keep workers here. The agency’s annual summer tour, Securing Mississippi’s Future, rolled into Columbus Wednesday. MEC gives findings from 51 focus-group style meetings that occurred throughout the state,...
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags. The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July. “We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

How to lend a hand to Helping Hands of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping Hands of Columbus visited the Rotary Club today to show how they’re lending a hand to the community. For over three decades, the organization has offered goods and services such as food pantries, rent/ mortgage assistance, help with medical fees, travel assistance, and more.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
GREENWOOD, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS

