wcbi.com
Gradual increase in rain chances for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thursday brings full sun, dry conditions, and hot temperatures. The weekend brings back some heavier rain chances. THURSDAY: It is going to be a nice day to head outdoors. Temperatures are going to be hot in the lower 90s again. Less humidity today means not as much of a heat index.
wcbi.com
Drier air on the way, more pleasant feels ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the work week will be characterized by falling humidity and pleasant overnights. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air arrives and gives the heat a more tolerable feel. Highs will still reach the...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
wcbi.com
Starkville residents clean up the town before first home football game
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 580 volunteers were out sprucing up Starkville. It was all part of this year’s “Get Swept Up.”. Volunteers go along in teams and work to pick up trash, and prune some of the bushes in some of the busiest areas of town.
wcbi.com
Prairie Arts Festival "back to normal" this year
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re able to keep a tradition alive for 44 years, you’re probably doing something right. It’s festival season and West Point is hosting the 44th annual Prairie Arts Festival. This Saturday, you can expect over 200 vendors featuring fine arts, handmade crafts,...
wtva.com
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill. Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter. “It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be...
wcbi.com
Atmos Gas helping The Mission in West Point converting to natural gas
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility company and the Public Service Commissioner come together to help a non-profit get a handle on its utility bills. ATMOS Gas is helping The Mission in West Point convert from all-electric HVAC and water heating to natural gas. Northern District Public Service...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Economic Council discussing state's future
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Economic Council is talking about the state’s future and the need to keep workers here. The agency’s annual summer tour, Securing Mississippi’s Future, rolled into Columbus Wednesday. MEC gives findings from 51 focus-group style meetings that occurred throughout the state,...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
wtva.com
Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags. The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July. “We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook...
wcbi.com
Leach is more confident in MSU this year than either of past two seasons
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said he’s more confident in this year’s season compared to the other teams he has coached so far in Starkville. Quarterback Will Rogers has impressed him as well. More:
wcbi.com
How to lend a hand to Helping Hands of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping Hands of Columbus visited the Rotary Club today to show how they’re lending a hand to the community. For over three decades, the organization has offered goods and services such as food pantries, rent/ mortgage assistance, help with medical fees, travel assistance, and more.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
wcbi.com
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
