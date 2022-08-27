Vote for The Charlotte Observer HS football defensive player of the week (09.02.22)

Meet the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school football offensive player of the week.

This Week’s Nominees

Brody Barnhardt, Providence Day: 13 Tackles, an interception and a 35-yard return for the defensive back in a 52-32 win over Weddington.

Harrison Johnson, Porter Ridge: 11 tackles, one tackle for loss in a 48-0 win over West Cabarrus.

Mason Mierzwa, Cannon School: returned interceptions 30- and 20-yards for touchdowns in a 55-0 win over the Cabarrus Stallions.

Ashton Miller, Mountain Island Charter: 12 tackles, three sacks in a 30-17 win over Corvian Community.

Tyquan Rankin, Butler: junior linebacker had 10 tackles, six for a loss plus a forced fumbled and a 26-yard interception return in a 40-7 win at Richmond Senior. On offense, Rankin had a touchdown run.

Hudson Stalun, Pine Lake Prep: 21 tackles in a 21-0 win over Thomas Jefferson. Stalun had 11 solo tackles, five tackles for a loss and one sack.

Beady Waddell, West Mecklenburg: Waddell had 12 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack in a win over Berry. On offense, he had 93 yards rushing, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Khyler Watson, Ardrey Kell: four sacks in a 40-3 win over Cuthbertson. Ardrey Kell allowed 69 total yards, including 11 in the second half. For the game, the Knights had 11 sacks, five tackles for a loss, one interception and one fumble.

