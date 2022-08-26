Survey of Springfield residents impacted by the justice system emphasizes need for housing, jobs

Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Recovery centers call for community plan to address overdose crisis
Recovery centers in Penobscot County are calling for a broader community plan to improve access to mental health services, substance use disorder treatment and affordable housing. Penobscot County Health Care treated about 1,200 people for opioid and substance use disorder last year and expects it will treat another 1,200 before...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
WPFO
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
penbaypilot.com
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits. Worcester Holdings was issued the notice in July after...
wabi.tv
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
wabi.tv
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
American Flags Burned in ‘Destructive’ Hermon Vandalism Spree
The Town Of Hermon Fire Department put up a request for help on its Facebook Page Monday morning:. They were asking for assistance from the public in finding out more information on some vandalism that may have occurred late Sunday night. "American flags and Service flags were taken off of...
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — A 22-year-old Surry man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Aug. 24, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputy John Stanley investigated the incident. Impaired operation. Deputy Rob Morang took a complaint about an intoxicated motorist in Orland Aug. 22. Morang notified local agencies and patrolled...
WMTW
Two killed in Maine crash
wabi.tv
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag
Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
wabi.tv
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash Monday night in Carmel. It happened just after 9 p.m. on the Hampden Road. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center-line and then hit several trees.
wgan.com
