TXDOT releases list of road closures (August 29-Sep. 3) 2022

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Here is a list of the road closures to expect this month.

Here are the full closure lists:

I -10 Widening West

Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone.

Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Monday, August 29, through Thursday, September 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The westbound offramp from I-10 to Anthony, Texas, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and remain on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

L oop 375 Widening Project

Tuesday, Aug 30 through Thursday, Sep 1

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano exit ramp to North Loop entrance ramp

I-10/Loop 375 westbound/southbound connector will be closed

I-10/Loop 375 eastbound/southbound connector will be closed

Crews will be working on main lanes placing concrete pavement

Sunday, August 21

9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 Northbound Main lanes – Zaragoza Dr. Port of Entry to Pellicano Rd.

Traveling public on LP 375 Northbound main lanes will be exiting on Zaragoza Exit Ramp.

Traveling public will detour along NB frontage road to enter at Pellicano Rd Entrance Ramp.

Public will be able to use NB frontage ramp from Alameda to North Loop and enter NB LP 375 main lanes at Pellicano entrance ramp.

Crews will be working on main lanes placing permanent concrete traffic rail and reconfiguring pavement markings

Sunday, August 28 – Thursday September 1

9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Pan American on – ramp southbound

Traveling public will detour to next available ramp which is Zaragoza on- ramp.

Crew will be working on forming and pouring concrete columns.

Sunday, Aug 28 through Thursday, Sep 1

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure at Pan American entrance ramp

Pan American entrance ramp closed

Crews will be working on new utilities

Saturday, August 27

7:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Northbound Frontage Rd Over UPRR Bridge

LP 375 North Loop off ramp north bound.

Traveling public detour to Alameda.

Crews will be working on new bridge. Crews placing protective cover on storm water drainage inlets.

Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project

Monday, Aug 29 through Friday Sep 2

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

IH-10 west and eastbound alternating lane closures between MM 57 and MM 59

G uardrail Repair Project

Monday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp complete closure.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed.

Tuesday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed.

Gateway West at Hawkins on-ramp complete closure.

Wednesday, August 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Ramp H right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound at Racetrack exit ramp complete closure.

Thursday, September 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Ellerthorpe on-ramp complete closure.

US-54 southbound between Trowbridge and Ramp D right lane closed.

Friday, September 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Paseo Del Norte and Tom Mays State Park right lane closed.

Spur 601 eastbound at Airport exit ramp two right lane closed.

Sp all Repair Project

Monday, August 29

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, August 30

Night, 9 p.m.to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound at Cotton alternate lane closures.

Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1

Night, 9 p.m.to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Viscount alternate lane closures.

M aintenance

Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-62 (Paisano) between Beacon and El Paso Drive right lane closed.

Crews will be working on concrete.

Loop 375 westbound between Coles and Campbell right lane closed.

Crews will be working on vegetation.

Thursday, September 1

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

LP 375 east and westbound between Desert North and South complete closure.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.