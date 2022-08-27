Abortion foes push federal action as Texas Republicans say issue best left to the states

Read full article on original website
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn’s left hand went up. The image has shadowed the Iowa state senator as he seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, one of the most vulnerable House Democrats this election season. The two-term congresswoman has featured video of Nunn from the debate in TV ads she’s been running since early August. Nunn is among well more than a dozen strictly anti-abortion Republicans running in competitive House, Senate and governor’s races this fall in Minnesota, Nevada, Kansas, Arizona and elsewhere who are trying to distance themselves from their past statements.
