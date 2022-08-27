Read full article on original website
cbs17
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager after the two hour closed meeting session. The council also received the results of an investigation into the police department’s resignations. The entire Kenly Police Department resigned...
Kenly votes 3-2 to terminate the contract of town manager at center of independent investigation
"Sometimes "things just don't fit well:" The Town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones. It comes in the wake of the resignation of the entire police force and a subsequent investigation.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
cbs17
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to a release.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Halifax Co. principal remains optimistic about getting Leandro funding
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — Amid first day of school jitters, Principal Lykisa Coby has a lot on her plate. She and others in Halifax County have spent months preparing for Wednesday’s Leandro hearing, a decades-long education funding case that would give her low-wealth district millions of dollars. The...
cbs17
Smithfield man convicted of supplying drugs that lead to overdose death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Smithfield man could spend 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose. Shamel Nesbitt, 32, is scheduled for November. “The drug dealers and criminal networks lacing fentanyl into their supply are...
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
thecentersquare.com
Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow
(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
qcitymetro.com
A call for political change
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. The Rev. William Barber, who launched the “Moral Monday” protest movement in Raleigh nearly a decade ago, announced plans for...
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
wcti12.com
Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
WRAL
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
WITN
Police search for suspects in Roanoke Rapids breaking and entering cases
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids police department is investigating after several vehicles were broken into. It says the impacted vehicles were located around Old Farm Road and Highway 125. Several items were stolen from the vehicles. Police are looking for two male suspects, who were seen leaving...
