Enfield, NC

Willie Ruffin
4d ago

smh. when are people going to stop being racist and love each other and everyone??

spectrumlocalnews.com

Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to a release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
City
Enfield, NC
cbs17

Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
RALEIGH, NC
thecentersquare.com

Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow

(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

A call for political change

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. The Rev. William Barber, who launched the “Moral Monday” protest movement in Raleigh nearly a decade ago, announced plans for...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

