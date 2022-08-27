Read full article on original website
Cannabis lounges could become a reality in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento city leaders are working to expand on-site cannabis consumption. The state does allow for limited on-site consumption with permits and city approvals, and until now, the city of Sacramento has not adopted a policy of its own. It took decades for Californians to be able to walk into a store, […]
Elite Auto Works CA Shares the Benefits of Ceramic Coating
Elite Auto Works CA is a leading car detailing company based in Sacramento. The agency shared the benefits of opting for ceramic coating. Sacramento, CA – Elite Auto Works CA, a leading auto detailing shop, highlighted the benefits of ceramic coating for cars in Sacramento. Car owners add paint coating to their cars to protect their vehicle’s paint. Based on the brand, these paint coatings can last 1-3 years. Higher quality ceramic coating car Sacramento will protect the paint for up to 5 years before requiring replacement; it may even come with a warranty.
Folsom's Adrian Blanco named Small Business of the Year by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley
Adrian Blanco stood on the Assembly floor of the State Capitol Monday, cherishing a moment in which the success of something that began merely as an after-school job reached a milestone moment for the Folsom resident and business owner. That moment was when Adrian Blanco Jewelry was named the 2022...
How South Sacramento is beating a record-breaking heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many people in South Sacramento, there is no option but to deal with the heat. Many people work outside and others have to deal with issues like a broken air conditioner. As temperatures keep rising this week, the heat can almost feel impossible to escape.
Artemis 1 rocket launch made possible by Sacramento company
NASA's Artemis 1 will launch on Monday. It's due in part to the reused parts that were made decades ago in Sacramento.
Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening
The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
Construction Starts for New Sacramento Superior Courthouse
Construction on New Sacramento County Courthouse Begins. After constantly being stalled by a funding crisis and getting bumped for other courthouse projects, construction finally began on the new 18-story state-of-the-art court facility in Sacramento County. The new downtown Sacramento superior courthouse will significantly expand the county’s court system. On...
Why This Sacramento Starbucks Closed as a ‘Problematic Location’
The staff at Sacramento’s Land Park Starbucks were told their shop was “going dark” on August 25 and just one day later, the store permanently closed and the staff offered roles at other Sacramento locations. The Sacramento Bee reports the 1429 Broadway location was deemed a “problematic location” by the company and quickly shuttered, just one of 20 locations anywhere, and the first in Northern California, to ever opt for such an extreme out.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
VIDEO: Demolition crews implode what's left of Sleep Train Arena
SACRAMENTO – The husk that was once ARCO Arena has now come down. On Wednesday, demolition crews brought down what was left of the structure. Crews had been working on demolishing the old arena for months. Earlier in the week, officials said that the end of the demolition phase was eminent – but they wouldn't say when the rest of the building would be coming down. Plans have already been approved for a new development at the old Sleep Train/ARCO Arena site called Innovation Park. At the heart will be a medical center campus. Homes, parks and retail are also in the works for the site.Construction of the new project is expected to begin before the end of the year.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Sacramento at Golden 1 Center in December
SACRAMENTO – Looking to take your mind off the extreme heat coming a little later this week? Maybe making some winter plans will help cool things off. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour dates on Monday. Sacramento will have its Christmas season date with the prog-rock group on Dec. 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Two shows are scheduled for that date, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.Presale tickets will go live on Sept. 9. Tickets for the general public open on Sept. 16.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
Numerous dead sturgeon found on Mare Island shore amid lethal algae bloom
VALLEJO – Nearly two-dozen dead sturgeon and striped bass were observed on the shore of Vallejo’s Mare Island on Tuesday, part of a massive fish die-off that appears to be caused by an algae bloom across the Bay Area. Damon Tighe, a naturalist with the California Center for...
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
