Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
WLWT 5
Boone County Schools sending 'stuffed buses' to Perry County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Starting Tuesday, community members can begin dropping off school supplies at the Boone County Transportation Building to help "stuff the bus" for students in Perry County. The need is great, as most school buildings in Perry County are considered unfit to open for school, and the...
linknky.com
Covington holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen DBL Law’s new building
After relocating to Covington in December 2021, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DBL Law Tuesday, officially welcoming them back to the city. Dressman, Benzinger and LaVelle, a Northern Kentucky law firm with roots in the region dating back to 1955, relocated from Crestview Hills and the renovated Monarch Building at 119 E. Fourth Street in Covington.
linknky.com
NKY grapples with affordable housing challenges
It’s hard to drive through Northern Kentucky’s urban cities without noticing the number of construction projects underway. The River City renaissance over the past decade has led to the launch of numerous businesses and residential developments, reversing a long trend of declining populations and investment. But though the...
spectrumnews1.com
Milford artists convert historic barn into PAUSE OFF studio, gallery
MILFORD, Ohio — Lifelong Milford residents and graduates of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, Chris and Lindsey Clements have dreamed of building their own art studio for years, hoping to help build a thriving art scene in their own backyard. When the opportunity arose to rent out a hundred-year-old...
WKRC
Couple honors tradition to see Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks every year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As fans gear up to see the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Labor Day weekend, some of the biggest fireworks fans in the Tri-State shared their plans for the show. David Hawk and Patricia Hinton have seen every fireworks show there is. They started coming together as...
dayton.com
Red’s Hamburger Shop in New Miami to reopen
ST. CLAIR TWP. — For the second time in two years, an iconic Butler County restaurant is reopening under new ownership. The newest owner believes his lifetime passion for cooking, the restaurant’s faithful following and its location near a major sporting complex expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area will help make Red’s Hamburger Shop successful again.
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
spectrumnews1.com
Shelter worker honored after helping residents escape fire
HAMILTON, Ohio — A worker at a domestic violence shelter is being called a hero. She helped dozens of residents escape a fire at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton. On May 22, Simone Thompson was working her normal night shift at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton when she heard something at 4 a.m.
linknky.com
Padrino’s Fort Thomas location to start full-service operation
Padrino, an Italian kitchen-style restaurant in Fort Thomas, is looking to go to full-service operation next month. The restaurant announced on its Oakley location’s Facebook on Aug. 28 that it would be closing the Oakley location permanently and moving staff to the Fort Thomas location. The restaurant confirmed via...
Ledger Independent
Fun, food and entertainment set for Heritage Days festival
One of the area’s longest-running festivals will get underway Labor Day weekend as the Augusta Rotary Club celebrates Heritage Days. The fun begins on Friday, Sept. 2 evening with vendors opening at 5 p.m. Kids will enjoy the Inflation Station inflatables while adults may want to grab a beverage from the Beer Garden.
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
CUF residents call on UC, city to step in after second weekend of parties
Those living in the CUF neighborhood want some people to be held accountable after a second weekend of parties turned into property damage, disorderly conduct and trash lining their streets.
Fox 19
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence
'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
wvxu.org
Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook
Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
