Orlando, FL

NBC Sports

Report: Here's when Gallinari could return to Celtics after injury

The good news is that Danilo Gallinari's first season with the Boston Celtics doesn't appear to be lost. The bad news is that he likely won't be ready for Opening Night. The Celtics forward, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Saturday while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifier, is expected to miss "at least two months" and should return to action in November, Sportando reported Monday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Schefter strangely breaks Warriors news of Robinson camp contract

In news that will have many double-checking to make sure they’re not being fooled by a fake Twitter profile, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story. On Wednesday, Schefter reported, citing sources, that former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson is signing a one-year deal with the Warriors to fight for a roster spot in training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine

Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Austin Davis finds new team after Red Sox DFA

Left-handed reliever Austin Davis reportedly has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Davis was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Monday. The Red Sox originally acquired...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Crawford's ejection vs. Padres 'laughable,' wife Jalynne claims

Brandon Crawford's ejection after the second inning of Wednesday's game at Oracle Park against the San Diego Padres didn't sit well with his wife Jalynne. The Giants' shortstop was thrown out of the game after expressing his displeasure on the field between innings with third base umpire Ryan Blakney, who rang him up on a borderline check-swing call in the bottom of the second inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick

Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
NBC Sports

Commanders place Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign Bostic, Mayo

The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Non-Football Injury list on Thursday, just four days after he was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery. Robinson Jr. will miss Washington's first four games of the season after being placed on NFI. He's eligible to return...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2022 season

It's official: The 49ers' initial 53-man roster is set. Now that training camp is in the rearview mirror, those who made the cut can focus on San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears Sept. 11 at Soldier Field. There were some surprise releases, countless no-brainers and a couple...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

3 fan favorite wide receivers return to Eagles on practice squad

Don’t worry, Deon Cain, Devon Allen and Britain Covey aren’t going anywhere. Cain, who enjoyed a terrific preseason, Allen, who came on strong late in camp, and Covey, the former Utah star, have all returned to the Eagles on the practice squad. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers claim tackle off waivers; Hasty picked up by Jags

The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday with the addition of former Cleveland Browns tackle Blake Hance. The 49ers were awarded Hance off waivers. He was among the Browns’ final cuts on Tuesday as NFL teams around the NFL were required to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dolphins release former Patriots running back

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they have released former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. Michel, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with Miami during the offseason. He was the odd man out on a running back depth chart that now consists of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Who are Patriots' top practice squad candidates after roster cuts?

The New England Patriots need to release more than 25 players from their active roster between now and 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. But there's a chance several of those players could stick around in New England. NFL teams are allowed to carry up to 16 players on their practice...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears to release Nathan Peterman

The Bears are rolling with Trevor Siemian as their backup to Justin Fields. Chicago is releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. But the Bears do intend to bring Peterman back for their practice squad as their third quarterback. Peterman signed with the Bears in May...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Crawford ejected after rare emotional display vs. Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- In good times and bad, Brandon Crawford has never shown much emotion on the baseball field. But he couldn't hide his displeasure after the second inning Wednesday afternoon, and a quick trigger by third base umpire Ryan Blakney ended Crawford's day after just a few minutes. Crawford...
SAN DIEGO, CA

