Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch Competitor Leaks Ahead of Reveal
With the Steam Deck dominating Valve's list of top-sellers and the Nintendo Switch now having one handheld competitor at this point, another company is looking to debut a third on-the-go rival. Logitech announced recently this month its intentions to come out with a "cloud gaming handheld," but before Logitech and its partner, Tencent, could officially reveal the device, it seems to have already leaked. Images supposedly showing off this handheld unit surfaced online this week and were taken down shortly afterwards, but not before those same images were reshared elsewhere for more to see.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
ComicBook
Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch Confirmed for Xbox Game Pass
Activision Blizzard's hit series like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch will come to Xbox Game Pass in the future, Microsoft confirmed this week. That much was expected given Microsoft's acquisition of the massive publisher and considering how every other Microsoft-owned studio has operated, but this week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed as much in a post penned to outline Microsoft's "view on the Activision Blizzard acquisition." This post comes amid the ongoing scrutiny towards Microsoft's deal as it's investigated by various regulators such as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority which coincidently just shared an update on its investigation on Thursday as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.
ComicBook
Pokemon and BMW Reveal Fully Electric Pikachu-Centric Car
Pokemon has teamed up on some wild collaborations since it began, and back in the day, the brand even teamed with car companies on some very special rides. From a Pikachu VW Bug to a Lugia PT Cruiser, a few cars have been made with Pokemon in mind. And now, BMW has announced it will be the next brand jumping on board thanks to a special MINI Aceman model.
ComicBook
Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games
Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
First Look: The New Ring Intercom Shows Apartment-Dwellers the Love They Need
Anyone who lives in an apartment knows that smart home technology, or at least smart lock technology, isn’t catered toward them. Even video doorbells can be hit or miss depending on specific policies. Now, Ring has announced the Ring Intercom, a DIY addition for compatible audio intercom systems. This device is catered to those that live in secure buildings, mostly in major cities like New York, Chicago, or Atlanta. If you have to buzz a guest in, the Ring Intercom lets you do just that, even if you aren’t at home. The news comes from IFA, but Ring sent over the details for...
Comments / 0