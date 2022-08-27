Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.

