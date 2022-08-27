ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

5 takeaways from Northwestern’s ‘upset’ over Nebraska

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYs8Y_0hY4who800

The Big Ten officially kicked off its season in week zero in Ireland (any teams from there looking to join?) with an absolute barnburner. Northwestern pulled off the “upset” over Nebraska , Scott Frost’s men shockingly losing yet another close contest.

This game was everything great about Big Ten football. It had everything: surprisingly good quarterback play, Northwestern pounding the rock to the win, and Scott Frost losing another close game due to coaching ineptitude. What else could you want?

Despite being a week zero play between two teams that Iowa will see much later in the season, it did have intrigue for Hawkeye fans. Of course, Nebraska is a team many, for some reason, predicted to be a breakout contender in 2022.

If so, their season-ending clash could have massive playoff implications. Northwestern was projected to have another bad season this year, but showed some things that could possibly give Iowa some trouble coming off of a massive matchup with Ohio State . With the curtain closed in Ireland, here are the key points to take away from Northwestern’s victory.

Same ol' Scott Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmSto_0hY4who800 Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska received a lot of hype heading into the year because of how many close games they were in last season. They were the biggest what-if team for a lot of fans, many going as far as to call them the greatest 3-9 team in college football history. If a few things go differently, they were a winning team. The problem is, it always seems like the little things go against Nebraska. They aren't capable of getting it done when it matters, and this has been a problem throughout Scott Frost's entire tenure. At some point, it is more than just bad luck for the Cornhuskers. When a program constantly fails to get it done when it matters late in games, it has to fall on the head coach. Today, it was the same. Yes, Casey Thompson forgot how to throw a football in the fourth quarter, and the defense couldn't keep up late in the game, but that onside kick attempt is a fireable offense. You're up by 11 in the third quarter, rolling with two straight scores... and you decide to go for an onside kick? This is why Frost is now 3-22 when trailing at halftime and 5-21 in one-score games.

So yeah... Nebraska's defense kind of stinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jalr3_0hY4who800 Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

That might have been the most demoralizing way for a defense to lose a game. You see your offense struggling to do anything, either turning the ball over in the form of an interception or a punt. Northwestern is going super conservative, taking the ball out of Ryan Hilinski's hands in a close contest despite how well he was playing. You know exactly what your opponent is going to do, and they let them have their way anyway. It was hard to watch Nebraska try and defend the run in the fourth quarter. Their defensive line was mauled all game long by Peter Skoronski and Co., and it showed in the waning hours of the fourth quarter. Add in the sea of arms flailing at Evan Hull and Cam Porter and it was an embarrassing display. Isn't it interesting that the offensive line they were dominated by didn't
throw up collectively 15-20 times in practices ? Who would have thought?!

The two Casey Thompsons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCupl_0hY4who800 Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

It felt as though Casey Thompson's transfer from Texas to Northwestern went a bit under the radar nationally. Of course, all of the attention from the national media was focused on who Texas gained in former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers. Only those around the Big Ten knew the potential Thompson brought to the Cornhuskers. With Thompson, the Nebraska offense looked completely different against Northwestern in the beginning. From the very start, the redshirt junior quarterback was locked in, marching the Cornhuskers right down the field to score. He looked calm under pressure, making the throws he needed to. However, he looked like a completely different quarterback in the second half, missing some throws and throwing a bad interception nearly identical from the throw that was nearly picked before. And then again, he threw another interception over the middle with the game on the line. He was one of the biggest reasons they let this win slip away from them. The defense let them down, but Thompson is responsible for this loss.

Ryan Hilinski looked good when given the chance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vGze_0hY4who800 Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern really brought themselves back into this contest once they opened up the playbook. Raise your hand if you had that on your bingo card? The offense looked like the stagnant unit from last year, with uninspired play calling in a run-heavy offense. Running the ball so much can work, but it is excruciating to watch when it's not working. While Hilinski looked a bit shaky very early on, as the Wildcats opened up the playbook more, he calmed down and delivered. Being able to step up and make the big throws in turn opened up the running game for Hull and Porter, who both looked phenomenal. Now, this makes things interesting for Northwestern. You don't want to overreact to a week zero matchup against a team known for losing close games, but, boy, that offense looks better. They already had a great running game, led by two lead backs and a fantastic offensive line, but, if Hilinski can give you that play all season, they could be way more dangerous than we all thought.

Northwestern's defense clamps in crunch time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIsU6_0hY4who800 Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

For years, Northwestern's trademark was a stout defensive unit. They might not outgun you on offense, but they were going to make life hectic for even the best offenses in the nation. Think back to the 2020 Big Ten Championship where they held Ohio State to only 22 points, causing quarterback Justin Fields' worst game. Last year some cracks started to form. They went from the fifth-best defense in points allowed with 15.9, falling all the way to 89th in the nation last season. Early on, it looked shaky for the Wildcats. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple's up-tempo offense was giving Northwestern some trouble, Nebraska's playmakers torching their secondary. It was not looking good one bit. However, Northwestern clamped down when they needed to, intercepting two passes in the fourth quarter. It worked this game, but be warned Wildcats, you will not be facing Scott Frost's traveling circus every week. [listicle id=7496] [listicle id=7402]
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost has one saving grace after Northwestern loss

Although the season feels on the brink after the Northwestern loss, Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost still have plenty left to play for in 2022. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has had a number of chances to make things right with the Huskers in his five years in charge. While donning the headset in Lincoln for five years, Frost has yet to see a team record a winning record.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Illinois Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Evanston, IL
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup at Purdue?

College football is officially back! Penn State will open up its season at Purdue against the Boilermakers on Thursday night. Several experts have already submitted their picks for this week. The Nittany Lions come into this season with some key talent lost on their defense but a strong offense after the addition of Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. As for Purdue, many analysts are high on senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell and expect him to take a leap in 2022. While Penn State lost Jahan Dotson to the NFL, Purdue is without both David Bell (NFL) and Milton Wright (ruled academically...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

South Dakota State is ‘really proud’ of what former commit, Iowa LB Seth Benson has accomplished

Once upon a time, Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson was committed to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Like his parents before him, it looked like Benson’s future would take place in Brookings, S.D. Instead, Benson got an offer from Iowa, and it was simply too good of an opportunity to pass up. “I’m a big family man. That was the hardest thing. I wanted to be a loyal guy, too,” Benson said to Inside the Hawkeyes. “And I had committed to a school and a program (at South Dakota State). I was going to be five and a half hours from my...
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Late-season Auburn game tabbed for potential upset in new list

Confidence in this season’s Auburn Tigers has been a point of conversation this offseason, with some writers and experts having far less than others. This was the case in a new list by USA Today, which outlined potential upsets this season in college football in conjunction with the payment those teams are receiving to play the Power 5 squads in question. Auburn’s 1.9 million-dollar game with Western Kentucky was named as a potential upset for the Tigers late in the season — here is what the article had to say about the matchup:
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Pete Thamel shares compelling theory on Scott Frost, ill-fated Nebraska onside kick

After Nebraska coach Scott Frost made the call to attempt an onside kick Saturday against Northwestern, many were left wondering what was going through his head. The Cornhuskers were leading 28-17 in the third quarter at the time and there seemed to be more to lose than gain from the decision. That proved true when Wildcats recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, going on to win the game 31-28 and making the onside kick one of the biggest stories from Week 0.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee's preseason scrimmage schedule

Tennessee kicked off its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 with its annual Old Boys rugby game. The Vols will play eight preseason scrimmages Saturday at Hendersonville Rugby Complex in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Tennessee will scrimmage against Tennessee Tech and Tennessee Elite. Tennessee will kick off its regular season schedule Sept. 10 versus...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley is coaching against Rice, but he needs to think about Stanford as well

To a certain extent, every gameday opponent requires a certain degree of film study. However, some opponents demand more film study than others. A coaching staff has to teach its players how to study film and becom better students of the game, but some opponents should not exhaust every available minute. Other opponents need to be studied in greater depth and detail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia vs. Oregon: Expert picks and predictions

Georgia football is back. The Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Dawgs enter the season ranked No. 3 overall while the Ducks hold the No. 12 ranking the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top-25.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'The mutant' hopes to showcase athleticism in Michigan football season opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football’s offense is quite confident in what you’ll see this year, not only on that side of the ball, but also on defense. Of course, there are many new faces on the defense, given that multiple starters headed to the NFL during the offseason. But one name (of many) getting a great deal of hype is third-year player and first-year starter Kris Jenkins.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy