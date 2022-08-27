ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

FNF: Top Five Plays brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRRnv_0hY4wSW700

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Here are the Friday Night Football top 5 plays presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors for jamborees played the week of August 27th.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl Friday Nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Public signing opportunity with former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu

DENVER, Co. – Legends Memorabilia Collection, in collaboration with Gulf Coast Cards, will host a public autograph signing with exclusive athlete All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. The signing will take place at the Omni Riverfront Hotel at 701 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 3rd from 1-2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased before the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Sports Outdoors#Fnf#Sugar Bowl#Local Life#American Football#Havingfun#Performance Info#Wgno#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy