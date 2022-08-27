ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NH

Who Else Remembers Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta.
