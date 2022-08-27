ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Updated COVID-19 booster to be available in SWFL after Labor Day

Updated COVID-19 booster shots, tailored to the most widespread virus variants, will be available within days. The BA.5 variant of the omicron strain is dominant, and shots will help protect you as we head into the fall. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine will be outdated if the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
FWC releases video to educate public on red tide blooms

No one living in Southwest Florida at the time will forget the red tide in 2018. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute created a video on red tide to keep Southwest Florida natives and visitors aware and educated. Fortunately, it’s not because the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, has...
FORT MYERS, FL
Wednesday features scattered storms, warmer weather

High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Tuesday’s, with everyone in the WINK News viewing area reaching the 90s for high temperatures. High humidity will make “feels like” temperatures stretch into the triple digits. Boaters will encounter favorable conditions on the water if they can dodge any storms that form. Light chop in our bays and 1- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights are expected on the water.
FLORIDA STATE

