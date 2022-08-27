The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook was far more crimson than rosy for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans. This week the questions posed to Husker fans wanted to get their immediate reaction to how the season will go following the loss to Northwestern by asking whether fans still think the team will make a bowl game and whether Scott Frost will still be the program’s head coach in 2023.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO