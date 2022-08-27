Read full article on original website
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Migrants being held hostage at South Side motel run over by captor, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A potential hostage situation on the city's South Side ends with shots fire, and leaves two men in the hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berg's Mill Motel off South Presa Street near Old Corpus Christi Road. Police said they believe that four...
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
Alleged mastermind behind immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants denied bond
SAN ANTONIO - The alleged mastermind behind the immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants was denied bond on Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, has been in jail since being charged with conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death. His attorney asked for him to be released to his mother's...
Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
Police searching for woman accused of robbing Dollar General, pulling knife on employee
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is searching for a woman responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General on the city's northwest side. Authorities were called on August 20 around 3:45 p.m. to 4302 Culebra Rd. for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the suspect walked out the...
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
Man found dead inside vehicle in parking lot of Far West Side fireworks stand
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a Far West Side fireworks stand. The body was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Mr. W Fireworks off U.S. Highway 90 West near Montgomery Road. When Bexar...
Man pleads guilty after he claimed the Sutherland Springs church shooting was a hoax
A man who claimed the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting was a hoax has pled guilty to a federal gun charge. 58-year-old Robert Ussery has pled guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Ussery was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly harassed the pastor of First Baptist Church claiming...
New exhibit chronicles San Antonio photographer's deadly cancer journey
SAN ANTONIO -- A new exhibit featuring the work of San Antonio photographer Reggie Campbell will go on display this week, more than 2-years after he lost his battle with cancer. Campbell was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He fought the disease as the South Texas Blood and Tissue...
Crews forced to cut burglar bars to battle fire at abandoned commercial building
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had an extra level of difficulty in battling a Downtown fire. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a commercial building along East Quincy Street near Interstate 35. When San Antonio firefighters arrived, they found black smoke pouring out of the abandoned building. But before...
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
Former Bexar County deputy arrested for tampering with government record, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO - A former deputy was arrested Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. That former deputy was identified as 46-year-old David Amaro. According to the sheriff, last February, Amaro witnessed part of an assault on an inmate. The inmate went to Amaro at the time complaining of...
Thieves turning to internet trends to quickly and quietly steal cars
SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts typically rise in the summer months, but this year, an internet phenomenon could be spiking that number even higher. Thieves are using TikTok and YouTube tutorials to show others how to steal cars. It happened to Miriam Henry earlier this month. Her dream car, a...
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
Safer America Plan: what this could look like in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The beginning of a new month marked the end of a life at what was a nightclub on the east side. "I got here he was laying on the ground still and they had tape around him," says Barbara Boyd. "And I remember telling officers, 'Can you please cover him up?'"
East Side salon owner holds back to school event to help less fortunate
SAN ANTONIO - Herff Elementary School on 996 South Hackberry Street will always have a special place in Oscar Medrano’s heart. “Every time I pass through here, I always reminisce about times in class and things of that nature," he shared. It’s been more than three decades since Medrano's...
