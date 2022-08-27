SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 Starlink satellites

Update 9:40 p.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX said the Falcon 9 will have a new launch window at 11:41 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday because of weather conditions.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 Starlink satellites is set to launch Saturday evening from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window is scheduled to start at 10:22 p.m. Eastern Time as long as weather permits.

The first stage booster for this mission also supported the previously launched CRS-24.

After the first stage, Falcon 9 will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

