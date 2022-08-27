Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species



TOPEKA ( KSNT )-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train.

Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal.

With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo and its volunteers care greatly for these animals and wants to public to do the same.



KSNT photo



”The painted dog expert, Greg who was here this summer, kind of coordinated us with all of these painted dogs and the information about them,” Nellie Finneran, Topeka Zoo and conservation center docent said. “It means a lot, because that means we’re keeping the population alive. ”

Unfortunately, the dogs spent most of the day hiding, but it didn’t stop people from learning about this special animal that the zoo has to offer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.