WUSA
Fairfax community remembers a beloved teacher
A great educator. An even better man. How a community in Fairfax County is remembering a teacher, loved by so many.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS to Host Job Fair Sept. 7
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Student Services Building on Montgomery College’s Rockville campus. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCPS is currently hiring paraeducators, building service workers, food services, transportation, clerical, security, teachers,...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 1, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Sept. 1 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Overdose Awareness Day: August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day and the County will hold a Ceremony of Remembrance today in Downtown Rockville to memorialize lives lost to overdose or substance use. The event will be held at 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Plaza, located at 101 Monroe St. in Rockville.
fox5dc.com
PAY IT FORWARD: Celebrating teachers heading back to school in Bowie
Schools across the region are back in the business of educating students so it's only fitting that our Pay It Forward focuses on those that are tackling the task of doing the teaching. FOX 5's Claire Anderson is in Bowie at Kenilworth Elementary showing teachers how much we and Easterns Automotive Group appreciate all they do!
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda
Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
mocoshow.com
Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon
Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
mymcmedia.org
‘People Are Ready to Come Back’: Gaithersburg Labor Day Parade Returns After 2 Years
The Gaithersburg Labor Day Parade is back on after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. MyMCM talked to Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman about the upcoming event. The 84th Annual Labor Day Parade is Monday, Sept. 5 from 1-3 p.m. in Olde Towne. According to event information, the parade will wind its way down East Diamond and Russell Avenues.
mymcmedia.org
Water Flowing Again Following Pipe Breaks in Gaithersburg, Germantown
Repair work on the water main in Gaithersburg and Germantown has been completed, and Clopper Road has reopened to traffic. Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) slowly let the water flow through the pipe again beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Workers took several hours to restore water to all homes and businesses so as not to risk another break, explained WSSC Water spokesperson Lyn Riggins.
mymcmedia.org
7 Year Old Seriously Injured in School Bus Incident
A 7 year old girl was seriously injured on Tuesday getting off her school bus in Montgomery Village. She was struck when a driver failed to obey stop signs posted on her school bus. The accident happened in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road about 4 p.m. According to...
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
WJLA
2 Suitland High School students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. One of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his waistband when Prince George’s...
weaa.org
Report: Baltimore City Schools mistakenly sends email to parents that contained private comments from officials
"North Avenue is having a discussion on how transparent to be with parents. Instead of just telling them the absolute truth of the situation, they decide not to do that. And keep in mind, this is the second highest ranking official at North Avenue." - Chris Papst, Investigative Reporter.
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Twinbrook area of Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Twinbrook area of Rockville. The vehicle was parked along the street in the 13100 block of Ardennes Avenue, near Twinbrook Elementary School. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 PM Sunday night, and 5:30 AM Monday morning.
mymcmedia.org
What’s Open, What’s Not on Labor Day
Montgomery County government has posted the following holiday schedule for the Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 5:. County Offices – closed. County Alcohol Beverage Services – all stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers – closed. Ride On...
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
