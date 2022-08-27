ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

MCPS to Host Job Fair Sept. 7

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Student Services Building on Montgomery College’s Rockville campus. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCPS is currently hiring paraeducators, building service workers, food services, transportation, clerical, security, teachers,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 1, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Sept. 1 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Overdose Awareness Day: August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day and the County will hold a Ceremony of Remembrance today in Downtown Rockville to memorialize lives lost to overdose or substance use. The event will be held at 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Plaza, located at 101 Monroe St. in Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

PAY IT FORWARD: Celebrating teachers heading back to school in Bowie

Schools across the region are back in the business of educating students so it's only fitting that our Pay It Forward focuses on those that are tackling the task of doing the teaching. FOX 5's Claire Anderson is in Bowie at Kenilworth Elementary showing teachers how much we and Easterns Automotive Group appreciate all they do!
BOWIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Education
City
Rockville, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Local
Maryland Education
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda

Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon

Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcps#Back To School#K12#Montgomery County Public
mymcmedia.org

Water Flowing Again Following Pipe Breaks in Gaithersburg, Germantown

Repair work on the water main in Gaithersburg and Germantown has been completed, and Clopper Road has reopened to traffic. Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) slowly let the water flow through the pipe again beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Workers took several hours to restore water to all homes and businesses so as not to risk another break, explained WSSC Water spokesperson Lyn Riggins.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

7 Year Old Seriously Injured in School Bus Incident

A 7 year old girl was seriously injured on Tuesday getting off her school bus in Montgomery Village. She was struck when a driver failed to obey stop signs posted on her school bus. The accident happened in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road about 4 p.m. According to...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
DCist

DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Twinbrook area of Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Twinbrook area of Rockville. The vehicle was parked along the street in the 13100 block of Ardennes Avenue, near Twinbrook Elementary School. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 PM Sunday night, and 5:30 AM Monday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

What’s Open, What’s Not on Labor Day

Montgomery County government has posted the following holiday schedule for the Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 5:. County Offices – closed. County Alcohol Beverage Services – all stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers – closed. Ride On...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy