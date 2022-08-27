ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

‘Our hearts are just broken.’ KY homeless shelter recovering after shooting of residents

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oo7jy_0hY4vOCE00

The pastor of a homeless shelter in Henderson where a deadly shooting occurred Thursday night said there was no warning before one of the men opened fire, killing two residents and injuring two others.

“We had just finished a church service,” said pastor Coni Beck, of Harbor House Christian Center.

She said the man police have charged with the shooting, Kenneth Gibbs, went into a dorm room where some men were sleeping and turned the lights on, then switched the lights back off. He then went outside to his vehicle, got a weapon and “opened the door firing.”

Beck said the first person Gibbs encountered was Chad Holmes, and Holmes “was executed and died immediately.”

“We had guys jumping out a window,” Beck said. “He emptied his magazine and walked out the door.”

Beck said she was not at the center during the shooting but arrived soon after.

Henderson police said Holmes, 44, and Steven Wathen, 67, died after Gibbs, 37, opened fire at the Clay Street shelter. Two other residents, a 33-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, were injured.

Gibbs, 37, was taken into custody later that evening and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Beck said one of the two men who was injured in the shooting was being released from the hospital on Saturday.

“They’re both going to be OK,” she said.

She said the center’s greatest need is mental health services.

In the past, Beck said workers had tried to get Gibbs — a resident at the center — help for anxiety.

“We had attempted to get him counseling and get him medicated, and he was resistant to that,” she said.

Gibbs, she said “was a loner, very quiet,” but he worked hard and was able to manage his money well.

She said “there were no indications prior to this” that Gibbs might act out violently.

“There was nothing that said he’s getting ready to blow,” she said.

Now, Beck said the center is picking up the pieces and trying to help its residents process what happened.

“Our hearts are just broken over it,” she said.

Beck said grief counselors have been made available.

The men are staying off-site for now, but those who run the center hope they’ll be able to move back in within the next week or so.

Harbor House is a Christian-based shelter that provides short-term, transitional housing for men, along with supports such as financial classes. In the past two months, she said three men have successfully moved out on their own.

“We get them skills so they can not just manage a job, but manage a home,” Beck said.

Beck said the center has 22 beds and is currently serving about 13 residents, but they’re at the beginning of a capital campaign and are hoping to double their capacity.

“This was an event. This is not who we are,” she said of the shooting. “We’re plowing forward, and we’re doing what God’s called us to do.

“...We just believe that God is our help, and he’s our hope.”

Comments / 2

Related
wevv.com

Police investigating shooting on Grand Avenue in Evansville

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near the corner of Taylor and South Grand Avenue. Police were initially dispatched to a Marathon near the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood, but that is not where the shooting took place. According to the 911 call, the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Employee accused of recording with cell phone in bathroom at Owensboro Target

A Target employee was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of setting up his cell phone to record in the employee bathroom at Target. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the Target store on Frederica Street, where management said that a cell phone that was actively recording had been found in the employee restroom.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood

The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
MADISONVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
City
Chad, KY
wevv.com

Harbor House still recovering from last week's shooting

In Henderson, the community is still healing from last week’s shooting that saw two men killed and two others injured at the Harbor House. Just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Henderson Police said Kenneth Gibbs entered the Harbor House after a group church service and opened fire. Officials with...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Murder investigation on Ravenswood Drive continues

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on Saturday night. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Gibbs
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Variety of drugs found in Sacramento man’s car

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges. Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville overnight. Police say a woman called 911 around 2 Tuesday morning, saying a man in her SUV was shot. Officers found them at the gas station on the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homeless Shelter#Murder#Mental Health Services#Violent Crime
104.1 WIKY

Murder Suspect Still On The Run

Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive Saturday night around 10:50 for a male that had been shot. Once on scene officers located 27 year old Trey Mcgillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical aid was given to the victim,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man racks up new charges in Lyon County

A Princeton man wanted for failure to appear was arrested on new charges in Lyon County last week. Lyon County deputies visited a home on KY 778 with Probation and Parole Officers, where 43-year-old Jonathan L. Hubbard was taken into custody. Deputies said a search of his person uncovered illegal...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman sentenced after dragging Evansville police officer with car

A woman has been sentenced after dragging an Evansville Police Department officer with her car back in May of 2021. Court records show Maeling Smith was sentenced to a total of three years in prison on Monday. According to court records, Smith's sentence was suspended to probation after she paid...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Man Taken To Jail For Beating Ex-girlfriend

Evansville Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue Sunday morning around 5:00 for a female that was just assaulted and bleeding. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend had strangled her until she lost consciousness. Later, while the male was walking the victim to the hospital, he told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
445
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy