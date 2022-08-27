Lexington woman’s death ruled homicide. Police have arrested her husband.

The death of a Lexington woman who died of a gunshot wound earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, and her husband was arrested Saturday and charged with her murder.

Ashley Stamper, 35, was found with a gunshot wound Aug. 17, after police were called to her residence on the 300 block of Linden Walk at 2:26 p.m., according to police and the Fayette County coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police said, Stamper’s death was ruled a homicide, and warrants were issued for the arrest of her husband, Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46.

Lexington police arrested Chaple-Chalita Saturday afternoon and charged him with murder-domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence, police said in a news release.

Chaple-Chalita was arrested in the area of Arbor Drive and Trent Boulevard, according to the Fayette County Detention Center’s website. He’s being held on $750,000 bond.