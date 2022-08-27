ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington woman’s death ruled homicide. Police have arrested her husband.

By Karla Ward
 4 days ago

The death of a Lexington woman who died of a gunshot wound earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, and her husband was arrested Saturday and charged with her murder.

Ashley Stamper, 35, was found with a gunshot wound Aug. 17, after police were called to her residence on the 300 block of Linden Walk at 2:26 p.m., according to police and the Fayette County coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police said, Stamper’s death was ruled a homicide, and warrants were issued for the arrest of her husband, Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46.

Lexington police arrested Chaple-Chalita Saturday afternoon and charged him with murder-domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence, police said in a news release.

Chaple-Chalita was arrested in the area of Arbor Drive and Trent Boulevard, according to the Fayette County Detention Center’s website. He’s being held on $750,000 bond.

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

