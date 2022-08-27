Read full article on original website
Tai Tuivasa paid for his Paris airfare because UFC tried to cram his 273-pound frame into coach
Don’t weep for Tai Tuivasa. Instead, weep for the poor schmuck who gets the middle seat in “Bam Bam’s” row, because every flight going to (or from) Australia is a long one — which means several hours of breathing in beer farts and dried urine.
Controversy erupts after Leon Edwards gets accused of cheating in UFC win over Kamaru Usman
Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, delivering a fifth-round “Hail Mary” that put “The Nigerian Nightmare” flat on his back. But the fight may have ended much sooner if...
Dana White responds to cheating allegations levied against Leon Edwards — ‘Completely unfair’
Leon Edwards captured the welterweight title by planishing Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, a stunning, fifth-round head-kick finish that is among the candidates for “knockout of the year.”. But not everyone is standing and cheering. That includes...
Blocked! Tai Tuivasa posts private messages from Jon Jones, is ‘scared’ and ‘turned on’ by ‘Bones’ fight
Tai Tuivasa was unranked after six fights inside the Octagon and was pretty much forgotten about in the 265-pound title chase. Then “Bam Bam” went on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins with five consecutive knockouts, including his second-round destruction of Derrick Lewis earlier this year.
206-pound Paddy Pimblett admits to ‘genuine eating disorder,’ blames UFC weight cuts
Fast-rising UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett recently improved to 3-0 inside the Octagon with all three wins coming by way of knockout or submission. But it seems the combat sports community is more interested in what “The Baddy” is doing between fights to justify his excessive weight gain.
Sean Strickland punches random tooth, ends up in surgery — ‘They’re going to cut me open’
For any other MMA fighter this might sound like a bizarre sequence of events. But for UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, ending up in surgery after punching a random tooth (with no protection) is “on brand” as the kids would say. Strickland also asked his fans to break his...
Jorge Masvidal trial date rescheduled for December following joint continuance in Colby Covington case
Jorge Masvidal was expected to go on trial in early Sept. to answer for his alleged street attack on fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington, but a pre-trial hearing at Florida’s 11th Circuit Court on Weds. resulted in a joint continuance with a new pre-trial date of Nov. 17, followed by a trial date of Dec. 5.
Conor McGregor tweets, deletes ugly Twitter attack on Hasbulla, bold UFC champ intercedes
Pint-sized internet sensation “Hasbulla” is a longtime friend of top UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, as well as former 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s probably why Hasbulla pokes fun at Conor McGregor, who spent the last several years feuding with the Dagestani crew. Hazzy even named his...
UFC 281: Zhang Weili admission worries fans — Carla Esparza ‘will be the first wrestler I meet’
Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili will look to reclaim the 115-pound strap when she collides with reigning division titleholder Carla Esparza in the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Zhang already demonstrated her power...
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley warns Paddy Pimblett that weight gain ‘will age you quick’
Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President, Dana White, to UFC Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.
UFC champ Leon Edwards echoes Daniel Cormier, snubs thirsty Jorge Masvidal — ‘Go out there, get some wins’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who now hosts his own MMA show for ESPN with Ryan Clark, doesn’t think welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal deserves a title shot against newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Cormier’s opinion sent “Gamebred” into a Twitter rage (. ) but unfortunately...
BROADENED HORIZIN: Jessica Aguilar and ‘Showdown’ Joe Ferraro
RIZIN 38 and Super RIZIN are right around the corner. Coming off an unsuccessful promotional debut at RIZIN 37 this past month (July 31, 2022), Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, joined BROADENED HORIZIN to recap her full-circle experience returning to Japan. Her bout against Ayaka Hamasaki also acted as Aguilar’s divisional...
Michael Bisping: ‘Darren Till will be champion one day’
It’s one hell of a time for British mixed martial arts (MMA). Thanks to burgeoning superstars like Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and Molly McCann, England has been graced with two big London Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events in 2022. Most recently, the country saw only its second champion in promotional history, Leon Edwards, crowned at UFC 278 two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022).
UFC Paris staredowns: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa face off ends with Eiffel Tower shoey
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa came face-to-face ahead of the UFC Paris heavyweight main event on Sat. (Sept. 3) at Accor Arena and no trip to “Gay Paree” would be complete without a shot of the Eiffel Tower, which was indirectly responsible for releasing General Zod and his cronies in Superman II.
Midnight Mania! Dana White refutes Chael Sonnen’s ‘ridiculous’ claim that Leon Edwards cheated to defeat Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards’ last-minute Hail Mary head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman will go down as one of the best knockouts of the year (HIGHLIGHTS). UFC 278’s main event seemed like a done deal, but Edwards pulled the trigger at the perfect time to upset the dominant champion and undo all of his previous good work.
Dana White: Anderson Silva is ‘a real fight’ for Jake Paul — ‘It’s about time’
Jake Paul may have bitten off more than his mouth can chew. Earlier this month, Paul was expected to make his sixth appearance in the squared circle, taking on Hasim Rahman Jr. in the world-famous Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately for “The Problem Child,” his first pairing with a “real boxer” was scrapped after Rahman refused to make the agreed-upon weight. Each has moved on and Paul is now being linked to an Oct. 2022 clash with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, Anderson Silva.
Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori full fight preview | UFC Paris
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori will duel this weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. These two athletes enter this co-main event slot in rather similar positions. Both have more than proven themselves as current members of...
Joe Ferraro: Mikuru Asakura ‘can pull it off’ against Floyd Mayweather — ‘These two brothers are killers’
Floyd Mayweather Jr. just can’t stop competing despite retiring from professional boxing in Aug. 2017. The legendary boxer’s time on the sideline didn’t last long, returning to the ring one year later for his first exhibition match. To the surprise of practically everyone in the combat sports community, Mayweather collaborated with mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, RIZIN Fighting Federation, to make the match happen.
Video: Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex from Drake after Instagram promise
Paddy Pimblett is having the time of his life as his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career continues to flourish. Only three fights into his run with the promotion and the Liverpool, England, native has scored wins each time out, seeing his star power grow fight-by-fight. In fact, Pimblett’s become so popular that his last performance caught the attention of Canadian rapper, Drake.
UFC Vegas 62: Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier headliner canceled over damaged digit
Sean Strickland has been tossed from his UFC Vegas 62 headliner against fellow middleweight bruiser Jared Cannonier after undergoing surgery to repair an infected finger. As a result, matchmakers are scrambling to lock down a new main event for the ESPN+ fight card on Oct. 15 at APEX in Las Vegas.
