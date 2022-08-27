ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley warns Paddy Pimblett that weight gain ‘will age you quick’

Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President, Dana White, to UFC Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.
UFC
MMAmania.com

BROADENED HORIZIN: Jessica Aguilar and ‘Showdown’ Joe Ferraro

RIZIN 38 and Super RIZIN are right around the corner. Coming off an unsuccessful promotional debut at RIZIN 37 this past month (July 31, 2022), Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, joined BROADENED HORIZIN to recap her full-circle experience returning to Japan. Her bout against Ayaka Hamasaki also acted as Aguilar’s divisional...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Michael Bisping: ‘Darren Till will be champion one day’

It’s one hell of a time for British mixed martial arts (MMA). Thanks to burgeoning superstars like Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and Molly McCann, England has been graced with two big London Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events in 2022. Most recently, the country saw only its second champion in promotional history, Leon Edwards, crowned at UFC 278 two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White: Anderson Silva is ‘a real fight’ for Jake Paul — ‘It’s about time’

Jake Paul may have bitten off more than his mouth can chew. Earlier this month, Paul was expected to make his sixth appearance in the squared circle, taking on Hasim Rahman Jr. in the world-famous Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately for “The Problem Child,” his first pairing with a “real boxer” was scrapped after Rahman refused to make the agreed-upon weight. Each has moved on and Paul is now being linked to an Oct. 2022 clash with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, Anderson Silva.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori full fight preview | UFC Paris

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori will duel this weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. These two athletes enter this co-main event slot in rather similar positions. Both have more than proven themselves as current members of...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Joe Ferraro: Mikuru Asakura ‘can pull it off’ against Floyd Mayweather — ‘These two brothers are killers’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. just can’t stop competing despite retiring from professional boxing in Aug. 2017. The legendary boxer’s time on the sideline didn’t last long, returning to the ring one year later for his first exhibition match. To the surprise of practically everyone in the combat sports community, Mayweather collaborated with mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, RIZIN Fighting Federation, to make the match happen.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex from Drake after Instagram promise

Paddy Pimblett is having the time of his life as his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career continues to flourish. Only three fights into his run with the promotion and the Liverpool, England, native has scored wins each time out, seeing his star power grow fight-by-fight. In fact, Pimblett’s become so popular that his last performance caught the attention of Canadian rapper, Drake.
UFC

